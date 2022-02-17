She was only 20 when she moved to the United States from Poland, but Beata Burgeson vowed that she would work hard, put herself through college, and achieve her dreams.

Now she's a top-producing broker associate with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, and still counts integrity as her No. 1 quality.

Since 2003, Burgeson has been cultivating trusted relationships with not only her clients, but industry service providers and companies around Austin as well.

A philosophy of service and high moral standards have always guided Burgeson in both her personal and professional life, and she approaches each day with a dependable, motivated, and knowledgeable attitude to provide her clients the results they seek.

Devoted to her family — which includes two sons — this globe-trotter has also successfully co-founded two nonprofit companies and holds a degree in business management from Texas State University.

We chatted with Burgeson to find out more about her work and what drives her.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Beata Burgeson: The things that inspire me are the confidence my clients have in my ability to find them the best home for their dollar, negotiate the best terms on their behalf, or obtain the highest price for their house when it’s time to sell. It inspires me to hear how pleased my clients are with my abilities and the outcome of our labor together. When everything is said and done and we’ve found the perfect home or, if selling, we’ve hit or exceeded the price point we desired — that is my inspiration.

CM: What’s one piece of advice you’d give to people looking for their dream home?

BB: If you’re able to take your time, take it and don’t rush. Don’t settle for anything less than perfect. Also, don’t be afraid to see beyond the home you’re purchasing. Often people will buy the best available home out there and make some minor renovations to make it perfect for them. Perhaps take a contractor with you once you’ve narrowed down your choices. A good Realtor will always have several professionals they can recommend. Dream big!

CM: And advice to those who are selling?

BB: Finding the right Realtor is important. Representation for what is, many times, your biggest asset is crucial. A Realtor should insist on the right photos, the right marketing, proper mode of listing, which audience to present your home to, and the right amount of staging.

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

BB: Coming up with specific strategies to get the highest price for my sellers and negotiating with other professionals to find the right home for the best price for my buyers. I won’t let my clients settle for less than my best.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

BB: My Polish heritage has helped shape the person I am today — it’s made me into a stronger, more resilient person. My history and faith help guide my decisions in personal and professional life.

CM: Finish the sentence: "It's a good day when..."

BB: It’s a good day when I feel satisfied with my personal and professional accomplishments, there’s a sense of gratitude for life’s blessings in the air, and plenty of excitement on the horizon.

