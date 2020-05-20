4505 Erin Ln.

Austin, TX 78756

Neighborhood: Rosedale

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 3,048

Beds: 3

Baths: 3

Price: $970,000

The lowdown: Located just two blocks from the new park and development The Grove, this custom midcentury modern home has been under the care of its original owner since construction in the 1960s. Spot original light fixtures throughout, which complement the high, beamed ceilings in many of the rooms. A formal dining room is crowned with beautiful period crystal and metal chandeliers plus custom built-in cabinetry, which continues throughout the home. Three large bedrooms feature multiple closet spaces and abundant storage as well. The home is situated on a quiet street with many large oak trees — the perfect setting for a peaceful and walkable neighborhood.

This home is on the market with Ryan Rogers of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.