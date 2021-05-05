Recent data shows that around 12 percent of Texans bought a new home or property within the last year — an especially impressive stat considering how competitive the market is right now.

Known as a seller's market, the current climate is one where it pays extra to have a good Realtor on your side.

"It's critical that you have an agent who has experience dealing with multiple-offer situations in our competitive market," says Cindy Goldrick of Wilson & Goldrick Realtors.

With more than 35 years of experience and an unmatched knowledge of the Austin market, Wilson & Goldrick has cemented itself as the go-to real estate expert. In 2020 alone, Goldrick and her team completed just under $150 million in sales.

So when Goldrick offers up some tips to potential sellers, everyone should listen. Here are her must-dos:

Stage, stage, stage

From curb appeal to the ambiance inside, rely on your Realtor's expertise when it comes to prepping your home for sale. They will often have a network of pros who can assist in making your home look (and smell) its best, and they know just how to present your property so that it stands out.

Spread the word

Speaking of networks, there's hardly anyone more connected than a Realtor. From media advertising to word of mouth through other agents, they know how to get your home seen by as many of the right people as possible.

Get your money in order

Chances are you'll be moving from your current home into a new one, and you don't want that transaction to slow anything down before you close this chapter.

"Have your financing in place and have pre-qualification documents prepared from your lender," Goldrick says. Having all paperwork ready to go will speed up your new purchase, encouraging a quicker closing timeline for both the property you're buying and the one you’re selling.

Reward experience

As some of Wilson & Goldrick's recent sales demonstrate — one in Zilker with multiple offers, and a whopping $290,000-plus over list price for a home in Westlake — the market is ready to reward sellers and buyers who work with experienced agents.

One recent downtown listing represented by Wilson & Goldrick went under contract in just 12 days with multiple offers, compared to the average 77 days on the market in the area over the last two years.

"We were established in the heart of Westlake," says Goldrick, "with a vision to create an established team of Realtors in Austin to act as ambassadors for incoming residents and as friendly neighbors to those looking to relocate within Austin."

