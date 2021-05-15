There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

A peaceful country feel, homes set on one to three acres, most of which back to private preserve and greenbelt land — and all close to downtown Austin.

Long Canyon, Westminster Glen, and Glenlake are three neighborhoods that blend in with the natural beauty of their Hill Country setting, and it was this serene environment that proved irresistible to Realtor Brandy Finnessey.

"People fall in love with Long Canyon, Westminster Glen, and Glenlake for the peaceful feeling of being nestled into the hills and preserve areas, while somehow still remaining close into everything in Austin, from shopping and events to parks and restaurants," she says.

Finnessey herself lives in Long Canyon, but the native Austinite has been working the area for over a decade. She's seen buyers drawn in by the custom-built homes and panoramic vistas, as well as the dense, mature trees that provide privacy for the residents.

"The community was developed mostly in the 1990s to present, but many homeowners have been keeping up with trends and updating while keeping their home's original cozy feel," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says. "Homes range in size from 2,000-7,000-plus square feet and are priced from the $800s to just over $3 million."

Only 10 minutes from the Arboretum and The Domain shopping center, and minutes to Lake Austin and Emma Long Park, the area's location gives its residents "so many options, from shopping to work commuting or nature walks, all while maintaining a suburban country feel with a tranquil and quiet setting."

Finnessey offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Long Canyon, Westminster Glen, and Glenlake. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"Siena is a local, authentic Italian restaurant that serves handmade pasta with a diverse, Italian-focused wine list," says Finnessey. "We also have Red Lotus Asian Grill, which is excellent."

Where to play

Finnessey points to River Place's well-known natural preserve with its hike and bike trail, as well as City Park, a public park located at the Lake Austin waterfront.

"These plus Long Canyon's private natural hike and bike trails make for exceptional outdoor recreational options," she says.

Where to live

The home at 9008 Bell Mountain Dr. exemplifies what makes Long Canyon so special. The prior listing is set back on a 1.2-acre greenbelt lot with stunning canyon and Hill Country views from virtually every room. A resort-style pool, spa, water slide, expansive outdoor seating, and cabana with a wet bar and bathroom turn the backyard into a true retreat.

"Brandy is exceptional. I was a first-time buyer with tons of questions, and she was patient and treated me with respect and consideration," says client C. Gueguen. "She is clearly very knowledgeable of real estate, but especially the Austin neighborhoods."

"Brandy is exceptional. I was a first-time buyer with tons of questions, and she was patient and treated me with respect and consideration," says client C. Gueguen. "She is clearly very knowledgeable of real estate, but especially the Austin neighborhoods."