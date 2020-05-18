3203 Three Rivers Dr.

Austin, TX 78746

Neighborhood: Westview

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 5,400

Beds: 5

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial

Price: Price upon request

The lowdown: Built on a beautiful private corner lot surrounded by parks, this stunning design by renowned architect Michael Hsu has everything you expect from a design standpoint. The simple yet refined aesthetic flows throughout the interior and exterior, making it the most unique house in this well-desired neighborhood. It comes complete with five large bedrooms, four living areas, two dining areas, four full baths, two half baths, and an amazing chef's kitchen (the last three items boasting heated floors). The inviting outdoor living spaces surround the modern pool, making this the perfect house for entertaining.

---

This home is on the market with Maru Violante of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.