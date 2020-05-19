2405 Indian Trail

Austin, TX 78703

Neighborhood: Tarrytown

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 3,045

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 2 partial

Price: $1,349,000

The lowdown: This classic 1930s brick home is located on a quiet street in central Austin's desirable Tarrytown neighborhood. The main house offers an excellent floorplan with formal living and dining rooms plus a spacious family room addition with custom built-in cabinetry. The updated kitchen and breakfast area feature marble and stainless countertops, stainless appliances, and ample storage. The back house offers complete privacy with a downstairs home office and library, built-in work desk, and a half bath. With a separate entrance, the upstairs guest suite includes a living room, bedroom, and full bath overlooking the backyard's treetops. The covered porches, large shady yard, and brick patio are the perfect place for entertaining around the outdoor kitchen and built-in grill.

---

This home is on the market with Suzanne Pringle of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent, who is also currently representing the sale of Drew Brees' childhood home.