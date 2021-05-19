There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Why limit yourself to one great neighborhood, when you can have four? Four Points — made up of Steiner Ranch, River Place, Grandview Hills, and Preserve at Four Points — is located northwest of Austin, and no one knows these areas better than Margaret Jolly.

The Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent has lived in three different neighborhoods in the Four Points area, and spent the past two decades helping people buy and sell there.

"Because I spent much of my career living in this area, I know it very well," Jolly says. "I know the culture and vibe of each neighborhood (and they are all different!). I know how these areas have developed and how the building quality varies. I know the traffic patterns, the amenities, the nature trails, the schools. I know what people love about the area, and also what frustrates them, and I'm very open with my clients about the pros and cons so that people can make the decision that is best for them."

Four Points has everything from small, simple homes to luxury lakefront properties, Jolly says. There are plentiful greenbelt and Hill Country views, and even some lake views.

"People in this area are active, involved in the schools and community activities, and generally take pride in their homes and in the neighborhood," she says. "Lots of new businesses have opened here in the past two years, so most of what you need is quite nearby. This area has also experienced very nice price appreciation over the years, indicating that it is one of West Austin's treasured residential areas."

Jolly offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Four Points. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

It all depends on what you are looking for, she says. Her favorites include Steiner Ranch Steakhouse for a steak dinner, Lakeside for a burger or pizza, Cho for sushi, and Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar for "something a little different."

Some of Jolly's go-to happy hour spots are Oasis, Rockhouse Bar & Grill, and Flores.

Where to play

"The Four Points area has several hidden gems," says Jolly. "The lakeside parks and nature trails in both River Place and Steiner Ranch are way at the back of the communities, but well worth the trip. The views from the benches along River Place Boulevard and Big View provide some of the area's best views of the Hill Country."

Jessica Hollis Park is also just a few minutes away at the base of Mansfield Dam — "a great place to cool off with crisp, cold water from the deep part of Lake Travis," she says.

"River Place is a country club community," Jolly says, "providing dining, entertainment, tennis, pool, and golf for its members. There is a nice community park and gorgeous nature trails, ending at a pond and a park along the banks of Lake Austin.

"Steiner Ranch is packed with amenities including parks, three neighborhood pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and miles of hiking trails. There is also a 'lakeclub' with picnic tables, grills, and a boat launch along Lake Austin."

If you are the country club type, Jolly points out that there is also the UT Golf and Tennis Club inside of Steiner. "Grandview Hills is a bit further north along 620, with fewer traffic challenges. While it has more modest neighborhood amenities "including one small neighborhood pool and two playground areas," says Jolly, it is walking/biking distance to the Moviehouse theater "and some great restaurants, and is surrounded by preserve land with a more laidback vibe than the larger neighborhoods."

Where to live

A former sale of Jolly's, 3713 Portofino Ct., beautifully represents a Four Points home. Set on a cul-de-sac lot that backs to a nature preserve, the home was nicely updated with a media room, luxurious primary suite, and wood floors.

"The backyard was extremely attractive to buyers," she says, "with its beautiful pool, landscaping, shady patio, and privacy."

As a quick primer, Jolly says that the homes in the Four Points area were typically built in the late 1990s through about 2018, with many development phases sporting differing levels of finish-outs and features.

"But in general, the homes here are mostly traditional to transitional in style," says Jolly. "The Reserve at Four Points has some newer homes with more contemporary styling. In Steiner Ranch, the more custom homes are generally in the UT golf area, along Lake Austin, or in the sections toward the back of the neighborhood. In River Place, the homes get custom as soon as the roads start to slope down, about halfway into the neighborhood. Grandview Hills has flatter terrain, and some nice spacious lots with custom homes in the Estates of Grandview Hills area."

---

Margaret Jolly works and plays in Four Points. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email margaret.jolly@sothebysrealty.com, or call 512-496-2281.