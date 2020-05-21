1715 Enfield Rd.

Austin, TX 78703

Neighborhood: Old Enfield

Style: Condominium

Square footage: 1,176-2,665

Beds: 2-3

Baths: 2-3.5

Price: $600,000-$1,300,000

The lowdown: Modern meets traditional in this new condominium development, which marries the stylistic elements of a 20th-century facade with pristine, contemporary architecture. The original structure — a mansion built in 1933 by Judge David Houston Doom (yes, really, Judge Doom) and his wife, Nellie, the former legislative chairperson of the League of Women Voters — was originally set on a large, estate-sized lot situated between the historic neighborhoods of Old Enfield, where the upper class lived, and Clarksville, a neighborhood of African-Americans who often were the domestic help for the nearby mansions.

Through the years, parts of the property were sold but the home remained and became affordable apartment rentals for young people, often students at The University of Texas. Now, with the design help of Mark Odom Studio, the mansion has been totally rehabilitated and expanded to include seven condominium homes. With totally new systems, finishes, and accommodations, these units provide luxury living in a most convenient neighborhood.

Some notable details include spacious living areas, 10-foot ceilings, Bosch stainless steel appliances, Roma ranges, and customizable closet design. The original mansion houses three units, one on each floor, while the rear building houses the other four, including a large and luxurious three-bedroom plan with ensuite baths. Each of the seven units has two parking spaces, and a rooftop sundeck is available as common space for nice views of the city.

The condos are located in the highly rated Austin ISD, with downtown and the Texas Capitol complex only a five-minute drive away. The hike-and-bike trails plus local restaurants and businesses of historic Clarksville — including Jeffrey's, Nau's drugstore, Cippolina West Austin Bistro, Sledd Nursery, Josephine House, Fresh Plus Grocer, and Cafe Medici — are within walking distance. With its proximity to MoPac and IH-35, traveling to North and South Austin is a breeze.

These homes are on the market with Lazan Pargaman of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.