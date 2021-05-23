There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Most people want a neighborhood with a family-friendly vibe that's still close to the city center, and Northwest Hills offers Austinites exactly that. Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent Jon Plum first discovered the area years ago through contacts made from his kids' sports team and schools, and he's been helping people buy and sell there ever since.

"Great neighbors, great schools, winding streets, and wonderful local businesses make it the best location in Austin to live," Plum says. "Northwest Hills is located strategically between downtown and the Domain, making it centric to all of Austin."

The neighborhood also boasts some cool trivia: Plum says that Jimmy Buffet found the views from Shadow Valley Drive so inspiring that he wrote "Margaritaville" there, and that Kinky Friedman's family home (where he grew up) is located on Mountainclimb Drive.

And if you ever need some gardening help in this particlar neck of the woods, you don't have to look far. Plum puts his degree in botany to good use by writing about horticulture for the Northwest Hills neighborhood association's magazine.

Plum offered up a few of his personal favorites about life in Northwest Hills. Here's his guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

From American at Chez Zee and Wally's Burger Express to the authentic bagels at Biderman's Deli, Tex-Mex at Azul Tequila and flavorful meals at Hao Q Asian Cuisine, there are plenty of delicious choices in the neighborhood.

Where to play

Break a sweat at Crenshaw's Athletic Club or exercise al fresco at Allen Park, Perry Park, or Merchison Park and Pool.

Where to live

"There are many interesting midcentury homes with great views and large tree-covered lots in the area," says Plum. "And a lot of them are being updated and given new life as the homes sell to new owners."

5810 Trailridge Dr. is one such example. The buyers were already living in Northwest Hills and did not want to leave the neighborhood. They spotted this home, which was listed in its original condition, and undertook a year-long full remodel plus an addition.

"It was important for the new owners that their updated home blend into the fabric of the neighborhood, while creating a true resort-like escape to call home," say Matt McCormack and Zack Gelfer of The Cobalt Companies, which executed the renovation.

When their new home on Trailridge was ready, Plum helped them sell their existing home — which was just one street over.

"I think it's very interesting that their former home did not meet their needs, but they loved the neighborhood and wanted to stay in the area so they bought another house and went through the costly and time-consuming remodel process to get their needs met," explains Plum. "It says a lot about the neighborhood and its neighbors!"

---

Jon Plum lives, works, and plays in Northwest Hills. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email jon.plum@kupersir.com, or call 512-992-8859.