311 Laurel Valley Rd.

West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Neighborhood: West Lake Hills

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 3,327

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $2,250,000

The lowdown: Style and sophistication come together in this uniquely modern residence located in Eanes ISD. The shaded lot is nestled on a coveted private neighborhood street, only minutes from the active nightlife of downtown Austin. This stunning home features a home office, formal dining area, expansive TV room, and a flex space that has been previously used as an art studio and music room. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in the ambient glow of the private pool and hot tub. Elegant natural design elements such as rich wood ceilings and cabinets, a stone fireplace, and natural stone tile floors are just a few of the custom features in this high-end home.

