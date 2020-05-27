521 Brandon Way

Austin, TX 78733

Neighborhood: Seven Oaks

Square footage: 6,239

Beds: 6

Baths: 6

Price: $2,750,000

The lowdown: This stunning custom estate sits on a perfectly landscaped acre, with greenery, flowers, and arching trees welcoming you to your own private resort. Designed by esteemed architect James La Rue and featured in the Parade of Homes, the home stands out with an artistic mix of stone, brick, stucco, cement, and wood. This house was originally built as a single-story, offering soaring ceilings and 4,336 square feet on the main level; an additional three bedrooms, two bathrooms, secondary living area, and laundry were later added on the second floor.

Inside, the finest of materials and architectural detail were utilized: true timbered wood beams, Virginia maple hand-scraped floors, knotty alder wood cabinets, and an authentic brick ceiling in the kitchen. Also in the gourmet space is a copper sink and vent hood, ample areas for catering, and a custom wine cellar that can house hundreds of bottles of your favorite vintages.

Outdoors, an elegant pool with water feature and volleyball set-up await, along with an outdoor kitchen and expansive patio area. The rare, flat yard also inhabits a 20-by-30-foot sport court, all surrounded by more than $250,000 in landscaping. A detached guest casita features a bedroom, full bath, and its own kitchenette.

This home is on the market with Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty and Pam Bernhardt with Keller Williams. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agents.