Friday Night Lights showed audiences the charms of living in a small Texas town, but Dripping Springs provides that slower pace of life while still being close to the hustle and bustle of Austin.

Kim Burke chose to raise her family here because of the laid-back vibe, excellent schools, and community support — "we all go to the high school football games and hometown festivals," she says. The Kuper Sotheby's agent settled in Dripping Springs in 2005 and now does the majority of her business in the area, bringing valuable expertise to such a hot market.

"The home values here have increased 30 percent in one year due to the increase in relocation to the Austin area and the desire for more land and bigger lot sizes," she says. You'll typically find modern farmhouses set on two to 100 acres, giving homeowners plenty of room to enjoy the area's spectacular sunsets.

Burke offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Dripping Springs. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

You can go from a sophisticated meal at Tillie's, the new Camp Lucy restaurant, to knocking back whiskey or gin in the rustic tasting room at Treaty Oaks Distilling. "I also love discovering new places on the weekends," says Burke, "and am always on the hunt for the best Texas barbecue."

Where to play

"I love hiking at Reimers Ranch Park, looking out over the Pedernales River and spotting rock climbers and mountain bikers out on their adventures," she says.

The new outdoor venue Dreamland has outdoor games, concerts, and food trucks, while Mercer Street Dance Hall features up-and-comers to beloved favorites onstage, and you can catch a great concert here while also taking a turn around the dance floor.

Where to live

608 Big Brown Dr. is very typical of the area, with open living spaces that flow from the kitchen to the family room. It sits on a large lot with even bigger views.

New custom lighting, bath fixtures, built-in family room cabinets, and a stunning shiplap fireplace are just a few of the home's eye-catching elements. The gourmet kitchen features abundant cabinet storage, double ovens, microwave, a large pantry, and a butler's pantry.

The over-sized laundry room offers ample storage plus a sink, double washer/dryers, and custom cabinets. A large primary bedroom offers a spa-inspired bath, a huge closet that passes directly into the laundry room, and a private entry to the back patio area. Upstairs is a large game room and media room.

"We have worked with Kim multiple times to buy and sell," says client Emily B. "Her market knowledge, marketing, and customer service are all above any expectations we have had. We look forward to continuing our relationship with her."

