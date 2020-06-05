A seasoned real estate broker, sales manager, and entrepreneur, Greg Cooper specializes in working with builders and developers to create amazing homes and developments. Throughout his 16-year career, he has managed more than $1.5 billion in real estate transactions, most recently with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

Cooper helps his clients find and assemble land, then participates in the design and development process, rolling up his sleeves to work with the developer and architects to build the right product. He then puts the sales team together to sell the final result.

With a law degree from the University of Texas, where he specialized in real estate and contract law, and an undergraduate degree in finance from the University of Houston, Cooper relies on his broad business background and legal and financial training to bring a unique perspective to his real estate projects.

We chatted with Cooper to find out more about his work and what drives him.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Greg Cooper: I've loved real estate and wanted to be a developer since I was 18 and my dad bought me The Art of the Deal. I've always had a creative flair but I wanted to understand the entire process, so I went to law school to learn real estate and contract law. I love being intimately involved in the development and building process and in helping developers make the best design decisions to get maximum pricing and buyer satisfaction.

CultureMap: What's one piece of advice you'd give to developers?

GC: Make sure your agent has lots of experience, a solid system and marketing plan, and good administrative support. Single agents without support struggle to get all the tasks done. Having an international brand like Sotheby's is icing on the cake.

CM: Sum up Austin in three words.

GC: Greatest city ever!

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

GC: I've spent years honing my skill set and pride myself on understanding virtually every aspect of real estate and the development and construction process. But at the end of the day, I think I'm good at developing stories and narratives around the properties I market. The stories help to sell the projects.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

GC: I founded the original Austin Java Company in my first year of law school.

CM: Finish the sentence: "It's a good day when..."

GC: I'm working on multiple deals.

---

See Greg Cooper's latest listings here, or contact him at 512-565-0499 or greg.cooper@sothebysrealty.com.