Have you been searching for a new home in Austin? How about Dripping Springs or Round Rock? You and probably everyone else, it feels like.

Milestone Community Builders is easing Austin's home shortage by releasing more than 300 homes that will be ready to move into this year. Sales start July 1, and you can reserve your potential new abode — gaining priority to purchase over the general public — by joining MileStone's Priority Reservation program.

Here's a look at some of the new and newly updated neighborhoods that becoming available soon:

Larkspur

One of MileStone's most popular communities in Leander and Liberty Hill, Larkspur has a wide variety of floorplans and lot sizes. Right now, more than 100 inventory homes have either started or are permitted to start construction soon, all ready for you to claim the keys and move in before the end of the year. You can learn more about Larkspur here.

Cool Springs

This charming community is just minutes from historic downtown Kyle and gives you access to everything you need. And with more than 24 acres of green space — including three ponds, recreation trails, a future frisbee golf course, and a brand-new amenity center — it has everything you want, too. There are only a few opportunities left in this close-out community.

Wilson Trace

Zoned to Round Rock ISD schools, these homes are perfect for young families with access to numerous nearby parks, Brushy Creek Trail, and Wilson’s own swimming pool for residents only. Currently, there are fewer than 25 opportunities left to buy, so you'd better be quick if this community piques your interest.

Skyridge

This new M Signature gated community in Dripping Springs features a gorgeous amenity center, Hill Country views, and lots that range from 70 feet wide to a half acre. Zoned to Dripping Springs ISD schools, this neighborhood offers the opportunity to buy in an extremely popular part of town.

The Meadows at Quick Ranch

This new community also features a great location in Round Rock, just minutes away from attractions like Dell Diamond and Round Rock Premium Outlets, Round Rock ISD schools, and several big local employers like Dell and St. David’s Medical Center.