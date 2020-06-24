12709 Cedar St.

Austin, TX 78732

Neighborhood: Hughes Park Lake

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 2,826

Beds: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 partial

Price: $975,000

The lowdown: Enjoy breathtaking, unobstructed, panoramic views of Lake Travis and the Hill Country every day from this custom hillside home. This residence was designed and built with an open floorplan, tall ceilings, and walls of windows that surround you with dreamy views. Your dinner guests will be in awe of the views from the open formal dining area with a lighted onyx bar and wine cooler.

The oversized master suite is on the main floor and has a sitting area, his-and-hers walk-in closets, an ensuite bath with a steam shower, and see-through fireplace to enjoy tub-side. The main open concept living, dining, and kitchen open to the vast Trex deck, hot tub, and outdoor dining area. The home has three decks/patios that offer plenty of creative outdoor space.

Everyone will gather at the eat-in bar while you prepare meals in the spacious kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful custom cabinetry, granite counters, and a walk-in pantry and is conveniently located by the oversized finished garage for easy loading for marina trips. Keep your boat stocked and ready to roll with several full-service marinas nearby.

Views from the kitchen include the lake and the yard of this nearly half-acre lot, which has plenty of room for a pool or expansion of the current home — to build out or even add another level.

The entrance to the home has a sloped driveway that provides privacy, and the gardens are filled with paths and stone walkways, and plenty of room for gardeners to design the landscape of their dreams with both full sun and shaded areas along the trail that circles the home.

---

This home is on the market with Susan Barringer of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.