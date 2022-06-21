Situated in the southeast outskirts of Austin and with a population of less than 10,000, Bastrop provides a charming small-town feel without being too far removed from the city.

It has tons of appeal, and here are five of the top reasons you'll want to become a Bastrop resident:

Loads of outdoor fun

Bastrop sits on the banks of the Colorado River, making it the perfect spot to bird watch, kayak, camp, and even golf or zipline.

You can relax on the El Camino Real Paddling Trail and fish for Guadalupe bass and flathead catfish. Keep your eyes peeled for local wildlife sightings such as great blue herons, red-shouldered hawks, or kingfishers.

Bastrop State Park is comprised of 600 lush acres and is home to the famous lost pines. These trees are unique to area and are believed to have originated during the Ice Age.

Neighborhoods in Bastrop highlight the local environment, including The Colony. It features an extensive system of hike and bike trails, beautiful parks, and a greenbelt dog park so you and your furry best friend can hang out outdoors together.

Appealing local culture

There are local invents like karaoke and live music, plus charming shops such as Astro Record Store, Custom Mosaics by Marlene, and Hollyhock's & Hand-me-downs.

Texas history buffs will appreciate the Bastrop County Museum and Visitor Center, while art lovers can take in a show at the Bastrop Opera House, a historic theatrical venue. Live music events here showcase local bands where you can hear folk, bluegrass, country, and everything in between.

Grab a Tex-Mex bite at Ma'Coco or Casa Chapala, or try the Italian and Lebanese-inspired Cedar's Mediterranean Grill.

Looking for a good drink? Sample wine at Colorado River Winery, nestled near the banks of the Colorado in the heart of downtown Bastrop, or stop by Copper Shot Distillery, a family-owned shop whipping up clever original liquors.

There is also an array of breweries, including Iron Bridge Brew House, Bastrop Beer Company, and Iron Bridge Icehouse.

Appreciated affordability

It's no secret that Austin can be an expensive city in which to live, but a major benefit of living in Bastrop is its lower cost of living (when compared to the greater Austin area).

The Colony offers homes in a range of price points from some of the most affordable and respected builders: David Weekley Homes, Lennar Homes, Perry Homes, and many more.

Convenient accessibility

Whether you travel consistently for work or just for the occasional family getaway, living close — but not too close — to an airport is a luxury.

The Colony in Bastrop is just a 30-minute drive to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport via Highway 71.

It's also easy to get anywhere in East Austin, including restaurants, entertainment venues, and much more. With just a half-hour drive, commuting into the city is an easy option for Bastrop residents.

It's an up-and-coming area

Bastrop is catching the eye of several Texas influencers, thanks to its vintage vibes, proximity to Austin, and stunning natural setting.

Acclaimed Austin chef Sonya Cote opened up Store House Market + Eatery in 2021 and has been showcasing local ingredients ever since. Keep an eye out as more and more cultural movers and shakers are sure to follow suit and expand to the area.

To learn more about The Colony and becoming a resident of Bastrop, head here.