There are so many great places to live in the Highland Lakes that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

If your goal is to feel like you're on vacation all year long, Realtor Tammie Bennett has just the place for you. She's lived full-time on Lake LBJ since 2006, enjoying the lake life and helping others find their relaxed bliss.

"I love specializing in resort, second homes, and lake properties," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says. "The Highland Lakes area of the Texas Hill Country revolves around a series of lakes, from Lake Buchanan, Inks Lake, Lake LBJ to Lake Marble Falls and Lake Travis."

Bennett strives to consistently be a top producer in her field, and accomplishes this by knowing all the ins and outs of these lakes. Each one has its own unique lifestyle, Bennett says, and she excels in selling the lake life that she loves.

Bennett offered up a few of her personal favorites about life on Lake LBJ. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Pull up in your boat and then head inside Boat Town Burger Bar for a menu that features homemade onion rings, a signature lobster roll, and, of course, great burgers. Groove to live music on Fridays and Saturdays, and enjoy the indoor/outdoor bar featuring handcrafted signature cocktail drinks and "fabulous margaritas," says Bennett.

Where to play

"Always on the lake, of course," says Bennett, whether that means waterskiing, boating, fishing, paddle boarding, jet skiing, swimming, or sunning.

There's also excellent and abundant golf to be enjoyed, she says, like the four Horseshoe Bay Resort courses, the exquisite and private Escondido Golf and Lake Club, the Legends Course on Lake LBJ, Hidden Falls in Meadowlakes, and the Blue Lake Golf Club.

Where to live

1313 Apache Tears is undeniably one of the most exquisite estates on Lake LBJ, and it's a recent sale of Bennett's. The property has stunning lake views for miles, along with several fantastic entertaining areas, patios, balconies, sunning areas, a secret garden, fountain, outdoor kitchens and bars, a swim-up bar, fire pit, and 3,500-square-feet of travertine decking on four different elevation levels.

Entry into the home reveals awe-inspiring lake views through the 24-foot, floor-to-ceiling butted glass windows — and then your eye catches the vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, the hand-crafted iron railing and banisters on the spiral staircase, and onyx fixtures adorning the massive chandelier.

The home features 6,792 square feet of timeless architectural detail, with mesquite hardwood and natural travertine stone flooring underfoot and a rich color palette of faux paint, Venetian plaster, and custom wall finishes to eloquently tie it all together.

The private estate is in the exclusive waterfront gated community of Lago Escondido, within Escondido Golf and Lake Club — a full membership to the club included.

---

Tammie Bennett lives, works, and plays at Lake LBJ. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email tammie.bennett@kupersir.com, or call 830-265-0550.