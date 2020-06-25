117 Laura Ln.

Austin, TX 78746

Neighborhood: Rollingwood

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 4,000

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Price: Upon request

The lowdown: The grand estate known as "The Laura" is located on a wooded corner lot on a private street, only minutes from Zilker Park, Barton Springs, and downtown Austin. Much thought was poured into the creation of The Laura, thanks to the modern architects (Derrington Building Studio), designers (Studio A Group), pool company (Elite Pools), and award-winning landscape architect (Ten Eyck Landscape Architects).

The grounds have character and privacy thanks to large oak trees, cedar elm, and many native plants. The backyard is secluded with terraces and trails throughout, and beautiful views can be seen from the walls of glass that look onto the new 40-foot pool. The master bedroom is upstairs with a balcony, maximizing the Hill Country views. The house also features an in-law suite downstairs that could be another master or a large second living/playroom.

Other high-end finishes and features include quartzite and Calacatta marble countertops, white oak and natural hand-finished limestone floors, walnut cabinets throughout, and a custom steel fireplace. With premier kitchen appliances, designer tiles, and the latest technology in indoor air quality with a UV light air purification system, this house truly has it all.

---

This home is on the market with Diane Dillard and Lindsay Dillard of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agents.