3600 Lakeview Dr.

Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

Neighborhood: Cottonwood Shores

Style: Traditional, two homes

River House: 2,957 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths

Guest house: 2,643 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths

Price: Price upon request

The lowdown: Living at Boothe Ranch is like having a front-row seat at a wildlife sanctuary. Throughout the year, there's a constant parade of native Texas animals, birds, and butterflies. The whitetail deer are so comfortable and secure around people that they mostly bed down at night near the house and even come running when you call "Corn!" With a full 180-degree view of the Texas Hill Country and the lake from the back porch, you also get to observe the changing weather and seasons.

The native lantana blooms from spring until the first hard freeze, feeding numerous butterfly species and black tail swallowtails. There are also migrating waterfowl, including white pelicans, Canadian geese, ducks, cormorants, and egrets. The regular residents include hawks, and even a few eagles have taken up residence in the pecan trees. Perhaps the biggest and most spectacular show each year is the wildflowers that surround the house and open spaces. Bluebonnets, gaillardia, and countless different yellow composites join the visual symphony. The white prickly poppies and purple thistle tower over the rest.

There is also an oversized fenced and irrigated garden in which to grow fresh organic vegetables. The owners may separately sell the house, less acreage, and the majority of the shoreline including boat dock and launch — you just have to ask.

---

