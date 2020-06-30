What's better than one outstanding apartment home community? Three on the same campus, each with a distinctive, luxurious feel and shared access to some truly awesome amenities. For example, all three of Lantower's communities share access to the Lakeside Hike and Bike Trail, as well as the dog park.

Located only 15 minutes from downtown Austin, Lantower's trio of communities each offers a remarkably different style of living. Here's an overview of each:

Edgewater

Here, coming home feels like going on vacation. A laidback, beachy vibe is the style of Lantower Edgewater, with its resort-style pool, relaxing sun deck, 24-hour health and fitness center (with cold towel service!), and an outdoor entertainment pavilion complete with a fire pit. The apartments themselves sport high-end finishes, with stainless steel appliances, faux wood flooring, granite countertops, and balconies that are just perfect for retiring to with a glass of wine at the end of the day.

Tech Ridge

Work in Austin's tech corridor, or need easy access to the Dell or Apple headquarters? Then Lantower Tech Ridge is the spot, and you also get a sophisticated, modern home to go with the handy location. Sleek, espresso-colored Shaker cabinetry is paired with granite countertops featuring undermount sinks, while walk-in closets and spa-like soaking tubs complete the lavish setup. You can also entertain at the resident aqua lounge, which is decked out with a TV, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit.

Ambrosio

In this gated access community, service elevates everyday living. Sign up for the in-home concierge or take advantage of the valet trash service, or avail yourself — and Fluffy — of the free grooming products and dryer at the onsite pet spa. You're close to Austin's exciting shopping, dining, and nightlife, while Tollway 130 offers easy access to the airport. Desire a unit with its own private, fenced yard or the extra storage and seating of a kitchen island? Both are available options, though upgraded contemporary lighting and wood-style plank flooring come standard.

If any of these communities sound like it should become your new home, visit www.LantowerNorthAustin.com for more information and to arrange a tour. Just remember: you can't pick all three.