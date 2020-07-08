Rollingwood is a special place for Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agents Diane Dillard and Lindsay Dillard. Diane has lived there since 1978, and after she began her real estate career in 1991 she easily sold others on the neighborhood's charms, moving over 50 families into the community.

Diane is an Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), member of the Million Dollar Guild, and graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI). Her 2013 performance merited a place in the 2014 "Austin's Elite 25," representing the top 1 percent of Austin agents.

Lindsay, Diane's daughter-in-law, grew up in The Woodlands, but after graduating from the University of Texas in 2006 "I just never left!" she says. She joined her mother-in-law in specializing in the Rollingwood and Westlake neighborhoods. Working both separately and as a team, the Dillards have become go-to experts for anyone looking to find their perfect Austin home.

We chatted further with the duo to find out more about their work and what drives them.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Diane Dillard: What I like about real estate is it touches everyone's life, therefore I'm given an opportunity to meet a variety of people and help them achieve their goals.

Lindsay Dillard: The end results of seeing my clients happy and satisfied at the closing table, and that we were able to successfully get the job done. Buying a home is typically the biggest investment a person will do in their lifetime, and the fact that I can help and assist someone in such a life-changing event and get them to the end is one of the best feelings.

CM: What's one piece of advice you'd give to people looking for their dream home?

DD: Be specific and work on defining what your dream home is. Be realistic about your budget and enjoy the process.

LD: Take the time to find out what is important to you in a home and prioritize the things you need and want. Differentiate between real needs/wants versus things you'd like to have. Tell your agent what you like and don't like, and we will guide you through the process to make it as smooth as possible.

CM: And advice to those who are selling?

DD: Recognize markets are driven by supply and demand that will dictate your opportunity. Try to view the sale of your house as a business deal, not an emotional deal.

LD: Take the selling side more as a business transaction. Real estate is very personal, but when selling your home try hard to see the bigger picture and not take things personally.

CM: Sum up Austin in three words.

DD: Dynamic, youthful, and progressive.

LD: Eclectic, lively, and evolving.

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

DD: Empathy and patience. I have a burning desire to help people define their dream home and acquire it.

LD: Communication is one of my greatest skills, which is key in a real estate transaction.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

DD: I'm painfully transparent! Everyone knows everything about me.

LD: Not only do I run my real estate out of my house, I have one son, two dogs, seven chickens, and five rescued cats.

---

See Diane Dillard and Lindsay Dillard's latest listings here and here, or contact them at diane.dillard@sothebysrealty.com or lindsay.dillard@sothebysrealty.com.