12017 Kirkland Ct.

Austin, TX 78738

Neighborhood: Spanish Oaks

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 10,027

Beds: 5

Baths: 6 full, 2 partial

Price: $4,700,000

The lowdown: Master-crafted with vast architectural details throughout by Vanguard Studios, this large home comes complete with fountain-filled courtyards, three main-level living areas, an upper-level studio, and a lower-level recreation area.

Built for gracious entertaining, the state-of-the-art kitchen has an open flow and is expertly appointed and ideal for large gatherings. The spacious master suite features its own covered patio, a master bath spa, separate skylit vanity area, spacious walk-in closets, laundry hook-ups, cove lighting, and more.

The backyard oasis includes a freestanding water wall along with an award-winning pool complete with fountains and fire features, all adjoining the 1,000-plus-square-foot cabana pavilion. A private casita adjacent to the courtyard is a complete apartment ready for guests, a nanny, or anyone else who needs their own space. The four-car garage features a high vehicle entrance bay and is wired for a lift.

All this comes with unparalleled and relaxing resort-style living, and is only minutes to shops and restaurants. Spanish Oaks amenities include 24/7 manned security, a resort-style pool, private golf course, clubhouse, nature trails, and fishing ponds.

---

This home is on the market with Sandy Cary of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.