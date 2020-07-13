32 Water Front Ave.

Lakeway, TX 78734

Neighborhood: Lakeway

Style: Mediterranean

Square footage: 9,439

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 4 partial

Price: $3,349,000

The lowdown: Built into a picturesque setting on a sprawling 1.4-acre lot, this unique home offers a flexible floorplan for family, friends, and guests. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family and dining rooms, while the lower level features a large game/media room with built-in bar, work out room, and wine cellar.

Enjoy the impressive Hill Country views from the sparkling swimming pool, spa, and spacious covered patio that comes complete with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace. As an added bonus, this property offers a detached one-bedroom, one-bath guest apartment; 4 full and one-half garage spaces; and a sports court. Located in the highly rated Lake Travis ISD, it's also in close proximity to The Oaks at Lakeway and Hill Country Galleria.

---

This home is on the market with Susan Brown and Jeanne White of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agents.