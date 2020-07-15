12209 Tanglewild Dr.

Austin, TX 78758

Neighborhood: Tanglewood Estates

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 2,538

Beds: 4

Baths: 2 full, 1 partial

Price: $1,145,000

The lowdown: A rare, 2.71-acre oasis beckons those seeking a unique property with space to roam, all only minutes from Austin's "second downtown" at The Domain. Ten mature pecan and oak trees pepper this amazing respite in the heart of the hustle and bustle of Austin's flourishing economy. Walking distance to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, this beautiful property boasts a custom home featuring a kitchen with huge granite island for entertaining, a built-in fireplace, expansive deck, hot tub, and attached and detached garages, the latter of which offers space for office and storage. An oversized carport adjoins the detached garage and can accommodate a boat, trailer, or other large recreational vehicle.

The full-circle tract is divided into two lots with development opportunities, and is encircled by Austin's dynamic technology hub, comprised of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, WePay, IBM and National Instruments.

---

