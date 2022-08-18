417 Ledgeway Ridge

West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Neighborhood: West Lake Hills

Style: Transitional

Square footage: 5,870

Beds: 4

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Price: $7,800,000

The lowdown: West Lake Hills offers the best of both worlds: seclusion in nature with incredible proximity to downtown Austin, which is only six miles away.

This nearly five-acre estate is nestled under a canopy of towering heritage oaks and surrounded by meadows, a stream, and an orchard.

Contemporary metal-framed windows accentuate the bright Texas limestone façade and give striking contrast to the reclaimed oak hardwood floors inside.

Natural light flows through every room and ascends the vaulted ceilings in both living spaces.

Central to it all is a magnificently designed chef's kitchen with custom oak cabinets, marble and quartzite countertops, a custom walk-in butler's pantry, and Wolf and Miele stainless appliances.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors across the back of the house open onto a sweeping Ipe deck and panoramic views over Little Bee Creek, with a constant breeze gently blowing by.

The primary suite exudes spa-like tranquility and features separate bathrooms and walk-in closets. Enjoy three additional bedrooms and five total bathrooms, plus a powder room.

The home also features a full bar for entertaining, two offices to support WFH, and a spectacular formal dining room built for hosting elegant dinner parties or big family holidays.

---

This home is on the market with Anna Morrison Lee of Moreland Properties. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.