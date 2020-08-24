If there has been one silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic, it's been a hot real estate market. People all over are realizing their need for more space (or space that works better for them), and are jumping at the chance to buy and sell in order to get themselves into a more comfortable situation.

That has resulted in a banner year for Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. The brokerage has already crossed the record-setting mark of $1 billion in total sales volume — the earliest that has ever happened in its 48-year history.

Not only that, but the firm is 3 percent ahead of where it was last year in sales. And it's largely thanks to a wildly successful month that typically isn't such a high performer.

"We saw the largest July that we've ever had," says broker and owner J Kuper. "July is typically not a large month for real estate sales — we usually see people traveling or getting ready for back to school, which makes it a normally slow month.

"We attribute the numbers we're seeing now to pent-up demand from COVID and people, in general, being very actively engaged in the real estate market thanks to other factors like low inventory and record-low mortgage rates."

July also brought with it double the number of new listings acquired by Kuper Sotheby's, compared to the same month last year. For anyone who's wondering if this is a good time to list their house, the answer is absolutely.

"This trend shows that despite any uncertainty with COVID or the usual hesitation that comes in election years, the demand is definitely there," says Kuper.

