4240 River Garden Trail

Austin, TX 78746

Neighborhood: The Summit in Westlake

Style: Mediterranean

Square footage: 13,048

Beds: 6

Baths: 9

Price: $6,900,000

The lowdown: Escape to this stunning Mediterranean estate, with its outstanding views of the Hill Country, downtown skyline, and Lake Austin throughout — the latter two being a mere 10 minutes away.

Thoughtfully designed by John Fitzpatrick and built by Reynolds Custom Homes, this expansive residence features the highest quality finishes and exceptional craftsmanship. Some of the exclusive features include seven-step plaster walls (on both interior and exterior), Bieber mahogany doors and windows, wide-plank walnut hand-scraped floors, Rocky Mountain hardware, a Lutron lighting control system, and Sonos surround sound.

Multiple grand spaces are ideal for entertaining and large family gatherings, including the formal living room with its coffered ceiling, marble flooring, carved marble fireplace, and private balcony.

Celebrate with a 1998 Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame or relish in the rich, bold taste of a 2007 Gaja Barbaresco from the custom cantina wine room located near the formal dining area. The large kitchen is fully equipped for the most extravagant of dinner parties, celebrations, or gatherings. A butler's pantry even features multiple ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, and highest quality cabinetry and appliances.

The breakfast room showcases exposed wood beams and panoramic downtown views, while the family room features exquisite Hill Country views, high ceilings, hand-scraped floors, stone walls, rustic chandeliers, and full bar space. The main level master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, exposed wood beams, a custom marble fireplace, and private balcony with more beautiful views. The spacious upstairs level features a library, private office, sauna and steam room, and mirrored home gym.

Additionally, an elevator provides easy access to all three levels. The downstairs level features three large private bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, a large game room area with a bar, and and movie theater with 4K surround sound and custom tiered seating. An automated security system with cameras runs throughout the residence.

Take your dining and entertaining outside on the covered terraces to enjoy the Austin skyline — from the highest terrace to poolside, you are never without a gorgeous view. Guests will appreciate the privacy of the detached guest house with living area, full kitchen, bedroom, bath, and laundry room.

---

This home is on the market with Vivian Robinson of Local Color Realty Group. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.