Just 30 miles and change from Austin, Bastrop boasts big-city access and the best of small-town vibes. With beautiful natural attractions all around, it also strikes the perfect balance between Mother Nature and man-made fun, including an impressive food and drink scene.

Get your dose of Vitamin D — and Vitamin C (culture!) — with these five ways to soak in all of Bastrop’s charms.

Check in to the great outdoors

Bastrop offers epic outdoor adventures, thanks to its location on the banks of the Colorado River. And Bastrop State Park is as good of a place as any to start.

It’s home to the famous loblolly pine trees — unique to its setting in the Texas Lost Pines Forest — and offers land and water activities from hiking and biking to canoeing, swimming, kayaking, and more.

You can camp it — or glamp it — in Bastrop State Park, or go for a luxe option in the woods at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa. It embraces the outdoors with exterior “living rooms” along with private balconies and patios.

Also in the Bastrop area is McKinney Falls State Park, which covers 641 acres and features the picturesque Onion Creek that flows over limestone ledges and splashes into swimming- and fishing-ready pools.

You can also follow trails that wind through the Hill Country woods, or set up camp at one of the park’s 80-plus sites.

Hear the sound of music

Taking center stage in September is the Bastrop Music Festival, and it ushers in all the best sounds. Expect more than 40 shows from artists in nearly every category, from blues and country to Tex-Mex, soul, folk, Latin, and more.

The live music plays day and night from September 22-25 at cool-kid venues around town.

Discover other must-attend events

Also in September, the Barton Hill Farms Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch ushers in the official start of pumpkin-spice season. The fest will get you in the autumnal mood and is held on a scenic Texas farmstead on the banks of the Colorado River.

There’s plenty more to look forward to during the holidays, too, as this is when Historic Downtown Bastrop really shines — and decks the halls with all the festive décor.

The cozy-charming Wassail Fest (complete with a mulled cider competition) is a town favorite, as is the Lighted Christmas Parade where decked-out floats stream Main Street and marching bands play Christmas classics.

But no matter what month it is in Bastrop, there are likely FOMO-worthy fest in the works. Go from the medieval-themed Sherwood Forest Faire early in the year to the Bastrop Patriotic Festival every July that includes a 5K, street dances, live music, a water wonderland, and fireworks, then onto August’s Bastrop Homecoming & Rodeo.

Be impressed by supercharged neighbors

When Tesla relocated to the Austin area, the brand made big moves with its Gigafactory Texas, one of the largest buildings on the planet. Now it’s getting even bigger with expansion plans that include a two-floor, 500,000-square-foot space.

Currently, Tesla produces Model Y vehicles on its 2,500-acre site that’s located along State Highway 130 near State Highway 71 East.

The Bastrop 552 film studio is also coming soon — August 2023 is the target, to be exact. The $40.3 million first phase of this exciting project encompasses 324 acres and will include six film studios, offices, and a warehouse and mill shop.

Be in the heart of it all — always

Many visit Bastrop for a vacay to savor all the local flavor — and never want to leave. And you actually don’t have to!

Check out a new home community called The Colony that is already winning high marks for its resort-style amenities and first-class builders, including David Weekley Homes, Lennar Homes, Perry Homes, Terrata Homes, Gehan Homes, M/I Homes, Scott Felder Homes, Sitterle Homes, and Westin Homes.

There are homes in a range of price points, and all only a 30-minute drive to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport via Highway 71.

The Colony also features an extensive system of hike and bike trails, community pools, a greenbelt dog park, and more.

Find even more to love about The Colony and how it fosters a sense of community in Bastrop here.