With everyone spending extra time at home, it's evident now more than ever how important it is to love where you live. It's one of the biggest influences on your life, so why not make it a place that suits all your needs?

Greystar offers a variety of housing options in the Austin area, in a wide range of price points, floorplans, and finishes, making it easy to find an apartment that fits you and your lifestyle.

If an urban lifestyle is what you seek, you'll appreciate the inspired amenities and first-class services available in the state-of-the-art apartments, all within Austin's city limits.

You could be in the heart of Austin's food scene, near restaurants such as Franklin Barbecue, Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, and Salty Sow American Gastropub. Plus you're only a short stroll from the famous Sixth Street.

The Whitley, Northshore and Pressler are just three amazing communities in and around the downtown area, all of which are offering unique touring options to meet your needs. Take a look at your future home in person, via FaceTime, or through a virtual self-guided option at nearly any location.

Are you tempted to settle down in one of Austin's neighboring suburbs? Greystar has plenty of options in the area surrounding Austin. South Austin is the gateway to the Hill Country, with its wineries, rivers, and breathtaking natural sites. And Pflugerville is home to its namesake lake, with kayaking, fishing, swimming, and more, plus championship golf at Blackhawk Golf Club.

Virtual resident events and experiences keep neighbors connected at more than 50 communities through the Austin area. Working from home or looking to shorten your daily commute? You have found your perfect match, as many communities offer desirable co-working-style amenities or are mere moments away from major employers.

Whether you're a university student, a rising professional, or part of an active family, you'll thrive in the spacious, design-inspired apartments and enjoy high-end amenities like 24-hour gyms and glittering resort-style pools, plus skyline lounges available in select communities.

Take a look now and schedule your tour today, and don't forget to mention CultureMap to receive $300 in savings* upon move-in.

---

*Some restrictions apply. Offer valid at participating communities. Greystar is proud to be an equal opportunity housing provider. This is home! Live well – Live Greystar ATX!