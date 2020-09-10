Located east of downtown Austin and less than 10 minutes from the forthcoming Tesla Gigafactory, along the SH-130 Tollway, Whisper Valley is a 2,062-acre sustainable master-planned community showcasing healthy lifestyle amenities and affordable, zero-energy-capable homes.

You may already be familiar with these cool, eco-friendly homes, which we first brought up in 2017. Now they're pre-selling Phase 2, called Whisper Highlands, with homebuilders Pacesetter Homes, Buffington Homes, GFO Home, AHA Dream Homes, and Thurman Homes building new models and homes on duplex, 35-foot, and 50-foot lots, starting from the mid $200s-mid $400s.

The new phase offers majestic views across wooded parks and new amenities including a recently opened dog park, new gardens in the community's organic farm program, expanded trails, and new parks.

Whisper Valley is also welcoming a new builder to its Whisper Highlands lineup: Thurman Homes. Well known in East Austin for building modern architecture, Thurman Homes in Whisper Valley will be priced from the $415s-$450s and feature many luxury design elements.

Developed by Taurus Investment Holdings, Whisper Valley is a one-of-a-kind eco-community unlike any other sustainable development in the nation. All homes are powered by the EcoSmart Solution, a unique energy delivery program which utilizes an innovative GeoGrid that provides geothermal heating and cooling to all homes.

Coupled with Solar PV and smart home technology and appliances, EcoSmart homes also offer high-speed Google Fiber Internet service and are pre-wired for garage-mounted Electric Vehicle chargers.

With Home Energy Ratings System scores generally in the lower 20s or teens — compared with most new homes that commonly have HERS ratings in the 60s — EcoSmart homes can help homeowners reduce or eliminate monthly utility bills depending on personal energy behavior.

Whisper Valley homes also qualify for a Federal Tax Incentive, which allows homeowners to currently write off 26 percent of the value of their home’s solar PV system and geothermal heating and cooling system, making their home investment even more affordable.

Whisper Valley features 700 acres of green space, parks, and amenities, including walking and biking trails, a resort pool, fitness facility, a lifestyle director, and lifestyle programming including healthy cooking classes, yoga, and fun events for residents organized year-round. Onsite organic gardens are managed by the community farmer.

Whisper Valley's zero-energy-capable homes

Whisper Valley is located off SH 130 along FM 973 in East Austin at 9400 Petrichor Blvd.