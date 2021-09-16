If you've been looking for a new home that's ready for move-in this year, look no further than Milestone Community Builders.

Austin's No. 1 locally owned homebuilder has incredible deals on new homes, with no waiting lists or bidding programs to slow down the process.

Through September 26, 2021, enjoy savings of up to 5 percent off select inventory and up to $5,000 in savings on closing costs. With hundreds of homes that will be ready before year's end, you can visit a MileStone community and leave the same day with a brand-new home.

Here's a look at some of the neighborhoods:

Larkspur in Leander

One of MileStone's most popular communities in Leander and Liberty Hill, Larkspur has a wide variety of floorplans and lot sizes. Right now, more than 100 inventory homes have either started or are permitted to start construction soon, all ready for you to claim the keys and move in before the end of the year. The community includes an impressive amenity center and on-site elementary school. This highly regarded location also has new retail and entertainment developments with more to come. You can learn more about Larkspur here.

Cool Springs in Kyle

This charming community is just minutes from historic downtown Kyle and gives you access to everything you need. It's your chance to get great deals in a popular and established neighborhood. And with more than 24 acres of green space — including three ponds, recreation trails, a future frisbee golf course, and a brand-new amenity center — it has everything you want, too. There are only a few opportunities left in this close-out community.

Wilson Trace in Round Rock

Zoned to Round Rock ISD schools, this is an M Signature community with upscale homes that are perfect for young families with access to numerous fantastic parks, Brushy Creek Trail, and Wilson’s own swimming pool for residents only. Currently, there are fewer than 10 opportunities left to buy, so you'd better be quick if this community piques your interest.

Skyridge in Dripping Springs

This new M Signature gated community in Dripping Springs might be one of the most exciting growth corridors in the greater Austin area. It features a gorgeous amenity center, Hill Country views, and lots that range from 70 feet wide to a half acre. Convenient destinations for groceries and daily shopping are mixed in with new vineyards, breweries, eateries, and other entertainment venues that provide an elevated quality of life in an already beautiful Hill Country setting. Zoned to Dripping Springs ISD schools, this neighborhood offers the opportunity to buy in an extremely popular part of town.

The Meadows at Quick Ranch in Round Rock

Homes in Round Rock are moving fast. This is your chance to take advantage of tremendous savings and move to a new community in the center of an exciting location. It's just minutes away from attractions like Dell Diamond and Round Rock Premium Outlets, Round Rock ISD schools, and several big local employers like Dell and St. David’s Medical Center. Consider The Meadows of Quick Ranch now while opportunities are still available.

Up to 5 percent savings on select homes puts thousands of dollars into your pockets, and with walk-in opportunities available in MileStone neighborhoods, you could secure your new home that day. To learn more, visit Milestone Community Builders.