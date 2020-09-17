Austin recently landed on the list of U.S. cities with a population of 1 million or more, and it's not hard to see why everyone's flocking to ATX. With its important music history, rich culture, and reputation for "keeping it weird," Austin is a hot destination for both residents and visitors.

That's the niche that Natiivo Austin uniquely fills. Once completed in fall 2021, the 33-story tower on Rainey Street will offer 249 fully furnished units, all the perks of a high-end hotel, and the chance for you to purchase a condo and rent it out whenever you choose. It's a completely new real estate concept.

Natiivo also has a stellar location near Lady Bird Lake and East Austin, so whether you're using your unit or renting it out to visitors there's never a shortage of places to go, see, and enjoy.

Chow down

With its more than 30 bars, food trucks, restaurants, and music venues built from turn-of-the-century bungalows, Rainey Street is a destination in and of itself. Indulge in authentic Indian food at G'Raj Mahal or do brunch at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden, with 100-plus beers on draft and a giant dog-friendly patio. Get fancy at Geraldine’s at Hotel Van Zandt, featuring champagne and New American dishes.

Emmer & Rye has been hailed by Bon Appetit as one of the best restaurants in the country for its surprising dishes and creative cocktails. L’Estelle House offers light French cuisine and wine on tap. And, day or night, doughnuts are always the right choice — find the sweetest ones at Little Lucy’s Mini Donuts.

Love the nightlife

In normal years, SXSW takes over Rainey Street in the spring with hot-ticket concerts and celeb sightings, but music fans can expect intimate live music year-round. Fans of mixology flock to Half Step for a drink and a longing glance at their Clinebell ice machine. The rustic-chic Craft Pride features 51 Texas-only beer taps, plus experts to tell you all about them.

When bars are open normally again, hang out in a hammock on Lucille's patio or grab a friend for some bar games at Lustre Pearl. Clive Bar's swanky vibe and big wooden deck make it the perfect spot for a date night or a group outing. And for fans of mezcal, Bar Illegal is a little speakeasy open Thursday through Saturday, just behind Clive Bar.

Get cultured

The mission of the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is the preservation and promotion of Latino culture. Entrance is free, and you can while away the hours at the two onsite museums, participate in an educational program, or attend a cultural event or performance.

Just outside, you'll find the Trail of Tejano Legends statues which recognize local Latino musicians that helped shape Austin's music scene in the 1940s and '50s. Then, join the Tejano Walking Trail as it travels through the heart the East Cesar Chavez and Holly neighborhoods, covering an expansive part of American history in a loop of just under five miles.

Work it out

You'll find one of Austin' most popular nature corridors— the Ann and Roy Butler Hike & Bike Trail — here, along with plenty of recreational options at Lady Bird Lake. Always wanted to try stand-up paddle boarding? Now's your chance, along with kayaking, canoeing, and frolicking with your furry friend in the dog park. And come sunset, don't forget to gather on the Congress Avenue Bridge to watch the bats take flight.

---

