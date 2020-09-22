Barton Creek is a beautiful area in the southwest part of Austin that encompasses multiple neighborhoods. Developed in the early 1980s, Barton Creek has grown and expanded to include properties as low as the $800s to those priced in the tens of millions. Many properties either have a golf course view or a vista view of the beautiful rolling hills, creeks, and beyond.

It's all this and more that attracted Realtor Kacy Dolce to the area. The Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent lives there with her husband and children, drawn not only to the gorgeous natural surroundings and amenities but also the proximity to exemplary private schools such as St. Michael’s Catholic Academy and St. Gabriel’s Catholic School.

Kacy specializes in Barton Creek because she loves the vibrancy of the neighborhood, the close-knit community, and has watched it evolve into the neighborhood it is now.

"I have historical knowledge of the area and keep current on the trends and pricing on a daily basis," she says. "I know the distinctions between the many pockets of Barton Creek, including Amarra; The Foothills of Barton Creek; The Estates of Lost Creek; Governor’s Hill; Woods I, II, and III; Wimberly Lane; the Ridge at Barton Creek; and much more.

"We love that Barton Creek is equally close to the Austin core as it is to Lake Austin and Lake Travis," says Kacy. "It is the perfect balance between incredible real estate and the beauty of the outdoors."

Below are a few of Kacy's picks for the best spots in this hot neighborhood, as well as a few recent homes she has sold in the area.

Eating and drinking

The list of favorites here is long and varied: The Blind Salamander Kitchen & Bar, Bob's Steak & Chop House, The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen, County Line on the Hill, Carve American Grille, Lola Savannah, and Nopales, just to name a few.

Outdoors and recreation

Barton Creek is surrounded by greenbelts; creeks; hike and bike trails; amazing views; and several golf courses, including the Crenshaw course, the Fazio Canyons course, the Fazio Foothills course, the Coore Crenshaw Cliffside course, and the Palmer Lakeside course. Become one with nature at Barton Creek greenbelt, bike along Southwest Parkway and Bee Caves Road, or relax at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

Arts and culture

One World Theatre is a unique venue for live music and theater, and it can also be rented out for private parties.

Notable recent sales in the area

9100 Calera Dr., #9: This lock-and-leave property was perfect for a downsizing couple that enjoys close proximity to golf and tennis.

This lock-and-leave property was perfect for a downsizing couple that enjoys close proximity to golf and tennis. 8524 Parismina Ln.: "I represented the buyer of this custom Cooper Moon property in Amarra with incredible views, finishes, and construction."

"I represented the buyer of this custom Cooper Moon property in Amarra with incredible views, finishes, and construction." 5000 Peralta Ln.: Another representation for the buyer, who scored with this custom Heyl Home in the heart of Amarra. It has stunning views and an indoor-meets-outdoor feel throughout the home.

Another representation for the buyer, who scored with this custom Heyl Home in the heart of Amarra. It has stunning views and an indoor-meets-outdoor feel throughout the home. 3707 Winding Creek Dr.: "Tucked in the Estates of Lost Creek on a wooded lot, this home boasted updates and a lovely street presence, two qualities my buyers loved."

"Tucked in the Estates of Lost Creek on a wooded lot, this home boasted updates and a lovely street presence, two qualities my buyers loved." 2015 Shallow Stream Cove: This beautiful McKinley custom home sits on an oversized cul-de-sac lot within walking distance of the Catholic schools. It's in the Woods III section of Barton Creek, where homes typically have lots between 0.3-1.2 acres and range between $900,000-$2 million.

