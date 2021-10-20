Promoted series are produced by CultureMap sponsors and not by the editorial staff.
Check out these 5 fabulous Opendoor homes for sale in the Austin area right now

5900 Brown Rock Austin home for sale
Photo courtesy of Opendoor
2105 Amur Austin home for sale
Photo courtesy of Opendoor
1701 Adriane Austin home for sale
Photo courtesy of Opendoor
4605 Tejas Austin home for sale
Photo courtesy of Opendoor
913 Texas Sun Austin home for sale
Photo courtesy of Opendoor

It's easy to fall in love with homes in the Austin area, but actually getting them under contract might be a little more difficult.

Unless you're working with Opendoor, that is. Opendoor empowers Austin residents with a simple, certain, and fast way to buy their dream home: with just a few clicks online.

To help Austin homebuyers have a competitive edge in today's market, Opendoor introduced a cash-backed offers program that makes it possible for everyone to reap the benefits of being an all-cash buyer. According to a recent study by the company, 72 percent of home sellers say they would prefer cash offers by a company on behalf of an individual, compared to a traditional offer.

Opendoor enables buyers to present the certainty of an all-cash offer. The process is easy: Buyers need to share a pre-qualification letter from their lender, or they can get pre-qualified with Opendoor Home Loans, which only takes a few minutes. Then Opendoor will review your offer and submit it to the seller.

Check out Opendoor’s full inventory of homes, and take a look at these five from around the neighborhood.

---

Address: 5900 Brown Rock Trl., Austin, TX 78749
Neighborhood: Village at Western Oaks
Price: $790,000
Interior: There's a large open floorplan downstairs for the living and dining area, complete with a brick fireplace. The kitchen has a unique blue tile backsplash with stainless steel appliances. In total, this two-story home has four bedrooms and two baths.
Exterior: Curb appeal includes a white and black contrasting exterior with a blend of brick and board-and-batten siding. A large backyard has a wooden deck, a shed, and a treehouse.

Address: 2105 Amur Dr., Austin, TX 78745
Neighborhood: Garrison Park
Price: $709,000
Interior: Two stories, four bedrooms, and four baths await, including a primary suite with a large bathtub and built-in closet organizers. Wood floors run throughout the home, and the kitchen has a large island for entertaining.
Exterior: Relax on the second-level balcony or in the large backyard with its own area for gardening.

Address: 1701 Adriane Dr., Austin, TX 7872
Neighborhood: MLK
Price: $640,000
Interior: This one-story home with four bedrooms and two baths includes a kitchen with quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.
Exterior: A large grassy front yard sits next to a two-car garage. In the backyard, there is a large deck directly off the house.

Address: 4605 Tejas Trl., Austin, TX 78745
Neighborhood: Westgate
Price: $832,000
Interior: Wood beams throughout provide a rustic accent to this one-story home, which has three bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and opens up into a large living space.
Exterior: Stone landscaping adds curb appeal and a two-car garage functionality, while a large patio can be enjoyed in the backyard.

Address: 9133 Texas Sun Dr., Austin, TX 78748
Neighborhood: Westwood Heights
Price: $458,000
Interior: This one-story home with three bedrooms and two baths includes a washroom with a washer and dryer. The kitchen opens into the living room, which boasts a fireplace.
Exterior: White and dark blue contrast in both stone and wood. There is also a large, grassy backyard.

