Check out these 5 fabulous Opendoor homes for sale in the Austin area right now

It's easy to fall in love with homes in the Austin area, but actually getting them under contract might be a little more difficult.

Unless you're working with Opendoor, that is. Opendoor empowers Austin residents with a simple, certain, and fast way to buy their dream home: with just a few clicks online.

To help Austin homebuyers have a competitive edge in today's market, Opendoor introduced a cash-backed offers program that makes it possible for everyone to reap the benefits of being an all-cash buyer. According to a recent study by the company, 72 percent of home sellers say they would prefer cash offers by a company on behalf of an individual, compared to a traditional offer.

Opendoor enables buyers to present the certainty of an all-cash offer. The process is easy: Buyers need to share a pre-qualification letter from their lender, or they can get pre-qualified with Opendoor Home Loans, which only takes a few minutes. Then Opendoor will review your offer and submit it to the seller.

Check out Opendoor’s full inventory of homes, and take a look at these five from around the neighborhood.

---

Address: 5900 Brown Rock Trl., Austin, TX 78749

Neighborhood: Village at Western Oaks

Price: $790,000

Interior: There's a large open floorplan downstairs for the living and dining area, complete with a brick fireplace. The kitchen has a unique blue tile backsplash with stainless steel appliances. In total, this two-story home has four bedrooms and two baths.

Exterior: Curb appeal includes a white and black contrasting exterior with a blend of brick and board-and-batten siding. A large backyard has a wooden deck, a shed, and a treehouse.