Housing News
80 mixed-income apartments open in new North Austin development
Apartments are all mixed up at the new June West development at 1200 W. Koenig Ln., which reserves space for a variety of income levels and celebrated its grand opening October 28. All 80 units are designated for "workforce housing," according to city documentation.
The new complex is launched in collaboration between the City of Austin, Saigebrook Development, and O-SDA Industries. It contains units for 30-80 percent of the city-designated median family income (MFI), which in 2024 is $126,000 for a four-person household. That means single people making up to $26,500-$68,500 will be considered, as well as four-person households making up to $37,800-97,800, plus similar variations. All units are adaptable for disabilities and accessible by elevator.
The apartments are very neutral, but include a mix of textures like stone, tile, and wood.Photo courtesy of Saigebrook Development
The community amenities seem practical both for single people and families: on the 1.13-acre property there's also a playroom for kids, a community clubhouse, a cyber lounge, and a fitness center, and bicycle parking, all designed to accommodate residents with limited mobility.
The design in common spaces is both modern and nostalgic.Photo courtesy of Saigebrook Development
Public murals and other works by Texas artists also spruce up the development. Austin is represented by local sculptor Jonas Criscoe, who grew up here, local muralist Becca Gordon, and muralist Priscilla Lustig, who splits time between Austin and Los Angeles. Visiting muralists Alannah Tiller and Alex Saxon — from San Antonio and Dallas, respectively — also lent their talents.
“The June West development shows our commitment to offering various affordable housing choices that meet the needs of all Austinites,” said interim director for the city's Housing Department Mandy DeMayo in a news release from the city. “By offering housing options for diverse income levels, this community enriches North Austin and provides sustainable living spaces for residents to take pride in.”
Some murals brighten up the covered parking.Photo courtesy of Saigebrook Development
June West has been under construction since September 2022. Through the Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC), it was approved for a loan of up to $2.3 million and received $3.7 million from AHFC through bonds and an assistance program. It was given 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and other state and bank funding expanded upon here. Participation in the S.M.A.R.T. Housing program means the development got some permit fees waived, and all its units meet Austin Energy Green Building Program (GBP) standards, according to the release.
More information about June West, including floor plans and rental prices, is available at junewestapts.com. A city-run search tool for finding other affordable housing is available at atxaffordablehousing.net.