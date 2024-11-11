a barton creek paradise
$15.2 million Austin sanctuary is in the middle of a nature conservancy
Living on an expansive estate teeming with untouched nature and vegetation may seem like a priceless dream, but a lavish property in West Austin has a cost in mind: $15.2 million.
The Sanctuary on Barton Creek is a 24-acre estate with an Austin address, although it is located near Bee Cave, a Hill Country suburb. The entrance of the property is double gated, and the area is completely surrounded by a 4,100-acre nature conservancy to provide a peaceful and private escape from the ever-changing landscape of the Texas capital.
The 7,931-square-foot main house contains seven spacious bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half bath. The listing, managed by Douglas Elliman sales agents Jeanne Parker and Julie Mack, describes the modernly updated home as a place where "elegance and comfort intertwine seamlessly."
The estate is a private and peaceful oasis.Photo courtesy of Peyton Skinner
The new Wolf appliances in the state-of-the-art chef's kitchen is a primary example of the sophisticated upgrades that have been completed on the residence. The primary bathroom has also been completely remodeled, where the next owners can be enamored with the privacy of the Hill Country while enjoying luxurious baths in the standalone soaking tub.
Another key feature of this home is its abundance of fireplaces, which can be found in bedrooms, living areas, balconies, and outdoors.
The property is also suited for hosting friends and family with two additional buildings: A fully equipped guest house, and a lofted "executive lodge" that can be used as additional guest quarters, game room, or executive office.
Like the rest of the residences on the estate, the executive lodge has breathtaking views of the Hill Country that can be admired from the spacious balcony or large windows. The space sits above a three-car garage that comes with a pull-through for a RV and a dog washing station.
The spacious executive lodge also comes with a kitchenette, making it suitable for hosting guests or using as an office.Photo courtesy of Peyton Skinner
All of the residences open up to the backyard pool area where guests can relax under the covered veranda, the patio, or take a dip in the resort-style custom designed pools. There's plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy if exploring the property's untouched 24 acres is a more appealing alternative to sitting by the pool.
"Enjoy honey made from the hives on the property which provide not only an agricultural exemption, but also promote a healthy environment for everyone," the listing says.
Guests are also welcome to go fishing or paddle boarding in Barton Creek, where the estate has more than 200 feet of grassy shoreline access to the water.
The property is zoned for Lake Travis Independent School District, and is situated just minutes away from the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave.