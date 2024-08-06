hidden gem in atx
Austin home with a pickleball court bounces onto the market for $689,000
There's plenty of charm to be found in South Austin, and an unassuming home that recently went on the market in the highly sought after Castlewood Forest neighborhood is the perfect blend of old Austin style with modern amenities, all for just $689,000.
The spacious home at 2501 Comburg Castle Way contains four bedrooms and two full bathrooms across 1,984 square feet of space. The home has an attached two-car garage with plenty of room in the driveway for additional vehicles.
The house was originally built in 1975, and according to the property's listing, the roof was replaced in 2023. Recent renovations include an interior and exterior repaint with a neutral color scheme, upgraded windows, and "gently updated" bathrooms. Other highlights of the home include vaulted ceilings, and two living areas.
The home sits on a 0.285-acre fenced lot, which encloses the full-sized pickleball/mixed-use sport court (that also features a basketball hoop) taking up nearly the entire backyard. When games are in play, or even if the next owners want to entertain, guests can lounge on the wood deck under the string lights.
French doors open to the wood deck in the backyard.Photo courtesy of Exp Realty
The Castlewood Forest neighborhood is situated between West Gate Boulevard to the west, Menchaca Road on the east, and West Slaughter Lane to the south.
"This neighborhood is worth going just a little further south than you thought you may be comfortable with, guaranteed," the property listing says. "The Castlewood Forest neighborhood boasts wide, walkable streets, incredible bird watching with frequent owl sightings, and exceptional mid-century modern homes."
The property at 2501 Comburg Castle Way is managed by real estate agent Michele Hendrix at Exp Realty. More information about the listing can be found on exprealty.com.