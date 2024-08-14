Regal residence
Majestic Hill Country castle seeks new royal owners for $1.28 million
Texans who have long dreamed of living in a castle will be enchanted by a Hill Country manor awaiting its next regent. "The Huntly," a luxurious Kerrville castle inspired by its historic counterpart in Scotland, has just stepped onto the market for $1.275 million.
Located 110 miles west of Austin, the estate at 22 Indian Creek Loop, Kerrville, beckons with both the privacy of a palace and a regal lifestyle in the Texas Hill Country.
According to a release from JWang Properties, the owners spent about four years, from 2019-2023, renovating the original 1982 property to honor their Scottish heritage, thus creating a "reborn" version of Scotland's Huntly Castle.
"The Huntly is a true gem of luxury, embodying style, history, culture, and value, where your dream lifestyle unfolds," said real estate broker Jenny Wang, who is the listing agent.
As expected from a royal-inspired estate, the six-acre property is protected by a custom iron and stone gated entryway, where the 250-foot-long driveway guides visitors up to the main house. The circle driveway further connects visitors with the workshop, a 2,000-gallon well (and an additional 3,000-gallon water storage tank), a stone well pump house, the courtyard, and lush gardens.
The 4,617-square-foot two-story main house includes three bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms, and one half bath. The custom mahogany and stained glass front door opens to the grand foyer, revealing a stunning 21-foot vaulted cathedral ceiling with a French chandelier centerpiece.
The grand foyer has a wood-beam vaulted cathedral ceiling. Photo by Aaron Yates
The gourmet chef's kitchen and casual dining area mixes modernity with vintage details, starting with all new stainless steel appliances, double ovens, a gas range and fireplace, new custom-built knotty pine wood cabinets, onyx leather granite countertops, a hammered copper farm-style sink, and slate backsplash.
A built-in antique hutch adds the right medieval touch, which is complemented by the large center island with storage. The walk-in pantry is located opposite the gas fireplace for a subtle "hidden away" look.
The formal dining area is located in the living room, which also features an oversized gas fireplace, custom lighting, and a vaulted ceiling. The area also opens up to a 55-foot long deck that showcases beautiful views of the lake behind.
"Initially, the house was barely visible from the lakeside, but the owners transformed the property by clearing the lakefront and creating a 'serenity garden' adorned with at least 20,000 pounds of white stone," the release says.
The primary suite has a private balcony and gas log fireplace.Photo by Aaron Yates
The primary suite has three sliding glass doors that open to a private wood balcony overlooking the gorgeous rolling hills and the Upper and Lower Tierra Linda Reservoirs. Other features include a custom-built stone gas log fireplace with a seated hearth and cedar mantle, new wood-grain waterproof vinyl flooring. The two spacious walk in closets have new carpet and custom-built in storage, and the "Queen's" closet spans 15 feet with a double-sided hanging area.
A wood bridge connects the primary residence to the three-story turret guest house, which can also be accessed through the courtyard. The first-floor hosts the living room, a double-wide coat closet, a full-size bathroom, dining area, pantry, and kitchenette, which contains a two-burner stove, single sink, mini fridge, and built-in cabinetry.
Meanwhile, the second-floor hosts one primary bedroom suite, a full-size bathroom, and a loft game room (which currently serves as a home gym). A spiral staircase leads to the third floor of the guest house, where a second bedroom suite and full bathroom are located, as well as a rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the property.
The view from the rooftop terrace at the guest house is nothing short of breathtaking.Photo by Aaron Yates
The property at 22 Indian Creek Loop is located in Kerrville's highly sought-after Tierra Linda Ranch. Owners can take advantage of the community's private airport with hangars, a horse barn, two well-stocked lakes for fishing, two mixed-use sport courts, a gated community pool, party pavilion, a two-story stone clubhouse, and much more. The community also has an agriculture exemption that allows free-roaming wild animals, such as cattle, deer, rams, wild turkeys, among others.
More information about the estate can be found on har.com.