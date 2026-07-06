Developing Ideas
Residents in Austin's Circle C push for more 'responsible' development
A proposed rezoning in southwest Austin is drawing opposition from some Circle C residents who say they support development, but they want it to happen responsibly.
The request involves Tract 110, a 67-acre undeveloped property near the southwest corner of MoPac Expressway and State Highway 45. Stratus Properties is seeking to change the site's zoning from commercial office to allow up to 1,000 multifamily apartment units, along with retail and neighborhood commercial uses.
The zoning request is expected to go before the Austin City Council on September 10, after a previously scheduled July vote was postponed.
The proposal
Under the current zoning established as part of the 2002 Circle C Development Agreement, Tract 110 is entitled for up to 650,000 square feet of commercial office development.
Stratus is asking the city to rezone the property to allow up to 1,000 multifamily apartment units, along with retail and neighborhood commercial uses.
KVUE reached out to Stratus Properties for comment earlier this week but had not received a response before publication.
Why residents are concerned
Residents opposing the proposal say their concerns extend beyond the number of apartments planned for the site.
Among the issues raised are traffic congestion, roadway safety near Kiker Elementary School, emergency access, infrastructure capacity, school impacts and potential environmental effects on the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.
Another major concern centers on vehicle access. Coalition members oppose any new access point onto Dahlgreen Avenue, saying traffic would travel through the Kiker Elementary school zone.
What the Protect Circle C Coalition is saying
The Protect Circle C Coalition describes itself as a group of residents working to keep neighbors informed about the proposed rezoning while advocating for what it calls responsible development.
Coalition members say they are not opposed to development itself but believe the project should better align with the neighborhood and existing infrastructure.
"We’ve always known it was going to happen," said Lisa Lyons, a member of the coalition. "The problem we have is what we consider irresponsible development, and that comes in the form of building 1,000 apartments, across from an elementary school, with an access point that is going to let traffic out through the school zone."
Resident Nick Keswani also expressed concerns about traffic near the elementary school.
"To think about adding another thousand units here is going to change the traffic pattern here," Keswani said. "It also puts our kids, candidly, at risk, because we want them to feel the freedom to ride their bikes to school and not worry about an onslaught of traffic."
Resident Annaelisa Baker said development is expected but hopes the final project will be less dense.
"It’s inevitable that there is going to be development," Baker said. "So responsible, less people, things that will help the community, rather than intensify the problematic traffic."
Councilmember Paige Ellis responds
District 8 Councilmember Paige Ellis said she has not taken a position on the rezoning request, but supports delaying a council vote until September 10 to allow more time to evaluate the proposal.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.