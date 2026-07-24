The Dog House
Austin City Council approves Dog's Head project after hundreds speak
Following hours of debate on Thursday, July 23, the Austin City Council approved a plan to allow a local developer to move forward with a project in the Dog's Head area of southeast Austin.
The debate over plans for the massive development in southeast Austin reached a boiling point Thursday, with the city council hearing hours of public comment lasting into Thursday night before ultimately deciding to move forward with the project on a 7-3 vote.
A developer – Endeavor Real Estate Group – intends to build thousands of homes, offices and retail space. The city council considered and approved a tax increment reinvestment zone, which would use future property tax revenue to pay for things like roads and other infrastructure.
Amazon could become the first major tenant in Austin's proposed Dog's Head development, city leaders revealed on Tuesday, July 21.
Several agenda items tied to the proposed development were also under consideration on Thursday. Before council members could vote, they had to hear from the public, with more than 500 people signing up to speak.
As the meeting began, neighbors and opponents of the project held a rally outside Austin City Hall, chanting as discussions got underway.
Concerns over transparency, displacement and process
Some residents say they were caught off guard by how quickly the project moved forward and how little notice they received.
Garrett Tung, a Dog’s Head resident, said he and his neighbors also had little time to respond after learning about the proposal shortly before a key vote in May. He said early plans showed development features running through residential properties, raising concerns about losing homes and the possibility of eminent domain.
"Phone calls have not been effective, we've been ignored. We haven't had any meaningful conversations with anybody who can do anything. We don't have any written agreements for protections for our homes. It's been two months,” Tung said. “So I'm hoping when we look them in the eye, they're forced to listen to us."
Lee Edwards, president of the Southeast Colorado River Neighborhood Association, said he learned about the development just two days before an initial city council vote in May after a friend pointed him to public documents online. He said neither the city nor the developer directly notified nearby residents, leaving many feeling shocked, frustrated, and excluded from the process.
Edwards also added that the project also raises serious environmental concerns. He pointed to floodplain risks, saying the area has a history of flooding and that the development could create erosion, damage infrastructure, and complicate emergency access.
Edwards also said he is worried about water quality, noting that the aquifer is shallow in some places and that runoff from the development could flow quickly into the river with little filtration.
Residents also voiced frustration with what they describe as a lack of guidance from city officials, saying they have relied on community groups and outside support to navigate the process and advocate for their neighborhoods.
Siegel breaks ranks
In response to the concerns raised by hundreds of residents during public comment, Councilmember Mike Siegel agreed that while the city should welcome growth, the process moved too quickly and did not do enough to protect neighbors, workers or the environment.
“For one, the secrecy, the idea that we didn't disclose Amazon until two days ago, that's not the Austin way," Siegel said. "If a big business wants to come here, let's invite them in the front door, not sneak them in the back. To the rush process, this was a deal that was years if not decades in the making."
Siegel said the city should have done more to address fears about displacement, drainage, flood risk and environmental protections, while also giving residents and other stakeholders a bigger role in shaping the deal. He said he supported growth, but not at the expense of the people already living near the project.
Supporters highlight growth and opportunity
Not all residents oppose the development. Some say the project could bring long-needed improvements and economic growth to the area.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.