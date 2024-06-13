On The Market
Lakefront luxury awaits at this dreamy condo in the heart of Westlake
2329 Westlake Dr., #10
Austin, TX 78746
Neighborhood: Westlake
Style: Condominium
Square footage: 3,776
Beds: 4
Baths: 4.5
Price: $4,950,000
The lowdown: Imagine walking mere feet to your own boat slip and setting out on a peaceful sunrise cruise on Lake Austin. Or pouring a crisp glass of wine before settling onto your patio to watch the sunset over the lake. Both are possible at this remarkable condo that offers the epitome of lakefront living while also remaining close to downtown and Oyster's Landing.
When you can finally tear yourself away from the views, the three-story home itself it equally impressive. A complete remodel by Studio A Group transformed it with chic light fixtures, designer tiles, and white oak flooring throughout. The first floor offers a flexible space with a full bathroom plus a dry bar complete with a mini refrigerator and wine fridge. It's currently outfitted with rubber gym flooring, but the area can easily be transformed into an additional bedroom, study, media room, or bonus living room.
The second floor holds a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances that include a Wolf gas range, hood, oven, and microwave, and Bosch dishwasher. A new floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living while encouraging prime lake views from the balcony.
The primary suite can be found on the third floor and features its own fireplace and balcony. Indulge in the spa-like primary bathroom with its walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, double sinks, Bianco Lux polished countertops — with a waterfall feature, no less — travertine tile floors, and double closets.
Generous decks rebuilt with Arto vintage Saltillo tile only add to the wonderful outdoor living space. All-new exterior windows, solid Tru-Style doors, and fresh stucco on the entire structure enhance the home's overall look, while fresh paint, an elevator, attached two-car garage, and newly installed HVAC and hot water heater tick all the must-have boxes. There's even a gated, waterfront, community pool.
Whether you're looking for a lock-and-leave lifestyle or a year-round retreat, this stunning condo is a gem just waiting to be claimed.
---
This home is on the market with Diane Dillard and Lindsay Dillard of Douglas Elliman. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agents.