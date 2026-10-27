Among the Trees
New owner of Austin's Arboretum reveals plan to add retail, dining space
Real estate investment firm Asana Partners is adding retail and dining space to The Arboretum, a well-known shopping center in Northwest Austin. A press release says updates to the property will "reflect the surrounding Great Hills neighborhood."
Right now, the announcement is only that plans have been finalized; construction won't begin until spring of 2027. It will build a retail outparcel — a new building — on the edge of the center, spanning 14,000 feet. Asana hopes to attract a variety of new shopping and dining tenants, with openings by fall of 2028.
Part of the goal is to encourage guests to spend more time at The Arboretum, even if they're not inside a specific business. Asana will work on exterior updates to make the space appealing for "year-round, lifestyle programming," which will begin in 2027. More updates to change the visitor experience include new dining patios, kids' play areas, more seating, new signs, and upgraded paths connecting businesses to the courtyard.
Outdoor upgrades are designed to give shoppers a reason to stick around.Rendering by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
The Arboretum as a whole is currently approximately 200,000 square feet, with tenants including Amy's Ice Creams, Ao5 Gallery, Barnes & Noble, Cava, Five Guys, Jos. A. Bank, Juliet Italian Kitchen, Pottery Barn, and more. Jetset Pilates held its grand opening at The Arboretum in early October, and the wrinkle-targeting skincare concept Peachy is slated to open in spring of 2027.
“The Arboretum is a long-established anchor in Austin and in a prime position to benefit from new energy and property upgrades," said Asana senior director of portfolio management Forrest Cherry in the release. "Introducing select retailers and thoughtfully curated events will better align the center with the neighborhood and create a destination where guests want to spend their time."
Retail businesses are also a target alongside their dining-focused neighbors.Rendering by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Asana purchased The Arboretum early in 2026. It tapped Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, a leading designer for local retail and dining concepts, for the new additions. One priority, the release says, was preserving the mature trees the center is named after.