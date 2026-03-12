real estate report
Austin housing market sees buyers start to 'catch up,' report says
A new local housing report has revealed "renewed momentum" from Central Texas home buyers as the spring home buying season draws closer, meaning the Austin metro's housing market is becoming more buyer-friendly.
The latest Central Texas Housing Report from Unlock MLS and the Austin Board of Realtors evaluated February 2026 housing data across the City of Austin, the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the five regional counties.
In the Austin MSA, pending home sales have continued trending upwards since the start of the year. There were 2,690 pending home sales in the metro last month, representing an increase of about 14 percent since February 2025.
Recent shifts in the number of active home listings across the Austin area indicated that home buyers are coming back to the housing market faster than sellers, who are "returning to the market at roughly the same pace" as in 2025, according to Unlock MLS market research advisor Vaike O'Grady.
"The inventory count average was around 12,076 for the past two years, but in February, we saw active listings fall to 10,000 across the MSA, down 4.8 percent from a year ago," O'Grady said. "These balanced market conditions have given buyers a chance to catch up. It’s a good sign that healthy momentum is fueling the market."
Here is the City of Austin housing summary from February 2026 and its comparison to the previous year, per the report:
- Residential homes sold: 664, a 4.7 percent decrease from February 2025
- Median price for residential homes: $540,000, a 2.7 percent decrease from February 2025
- New home listings on the market: 1,399 homes, a 3.8 percent decrease from February 2025
- Active home listings on the market: 3,148 homes, a 13 percent decrease from February 2025
- Pending sales: 923, a 15.1 percent increase from February 2025
- Months of inventory: 6.1 months, a 1-month increase from February 2025
- Total dollar volume of homes sold: $476,868,162, a 7.8 percent decrease from February 2025
- Average close to list price: 92.1 percent, down from 92.9 percent in February 2025
"A lot of buyers have spent the past year watching and waiting, wondering if prices would keep falling or if they should hold out longer," Crow said. "That’s where the Multiple Listing Service and working with a professional agent need to go hand in hand."
County-wide Central Texas housing trends in February 2026
Home sales in Travis County dipped 4.5 percent year-over-year with 843 homes sold, and median prices also fell 2 percent from last year to $489,900. There were 4,513 active listings on the market, and 1,930 new listings. Pending sales grew 14.4 percent from February 2025 to 1,234 pending transactions.
In Williamson County, 663 homes were sold last month, down just 1.8 percent from the year before, and median prices decreased by 5.4 percent to $395,850. There were 903 pending home sales last month, 3,109 active listings, and 1,141 new listings on the market.
A total 267 homes were sold in Hays County in February, and median prices dipped 1.4 percent percent from last February to $355,000. There were 536 new listings added across the county last month, and 1,502 active home listings. Pending sales grew 5 percent to 375 transactions.
Bastrop County saw 87 homes sold last month in a 11.7 percent decline from the previous year. Median prices fell about 5 percent to $335,000. Active listings in the area totaled 688 homes, an increase of 15.2 percent from 2025, and 194 new listings were added on the market. Similar to the numbers in Hays County, pending sales increased by about 5 percent to 128 transactions.
Only 31 homes were sold in Caldwell County in February, which is nearly 7 percent more from than last year. Median prices continued falling for the second straight month to $221,990. There were 60 new home listings put on the market last month, and 188 total active listings. Pending sales had a surprising 51.5 percent year-over-year increase to 50 transactions.