real estate report
Number of houses for sale in Austin area reaches highest since 2022
The number of houses for sale in the Austin metro has reached its highest level since 2022, and median home prices remained stable for the seventh month in a row, according to the October 2025 Central Texas Housing Report from Unlock MLS and the Austin Board of Realtors.
The median sale price for a home in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area came out to $439,000 last month, only 1.4 percent more than the median sale prices in October 2024. Home sales dipped 9.6 percent from last year with 2,238 residential homes sold in the metro. More than 3,600 new listings were added to the market in October, which is 7.9 percent higher than last year, bringing the total number of active listings to 13,227 homes.
Unlock MLS research advisor Vaike O’Grady said Austin's market performance is finally "functioning the way it should" after multiple years of volatility, ballooning interest rates, and other disruptive factors.
"Pricing has been steady for months, inventory is in balance and the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts have boosted buyer confidence, as shown in increased pending sales activity," O'Grady said. "Homes that are priced right and well-presented are still selling quickly and close to asking price. The consistency we’re seeing is a healthy sign for what we can anticipate in 2026 and continued long-term growth."
This is the October 2025 housing summary for the City of Austin and its comparison to 2024's performance, per the report:
- Residential homes sold: 786, a 0.5 percent increase since October 2024.
- Median price: $552,500 for residential homes, 0.5 percent more than October 2024.
- New home listings: 1,321 on the market, 12.7 percent more than October 2024.
- Active home listings: 4,698 on the market, 9.2 percent more than October 2024.
- Pending sales: 870, an increase of 14.9 since October 2024.
- Months of inventory: 5.6 months, 0.4 months more than October 2024.
- Total dollar volume of all homes sold: $626,321,210, an increase of 6.1 percent since October 2024.
- Average close to list price: 92.1 percent compared to 91.3 percent in October 2024.
County-wide housing trends across Central Texas in October 2025
October home sales in Travis County fell very slightly by 1.6 percent year-over-year to 1,048 closed sales, and median prices only rose 2 percent from last year to $510,000. There were 6,407 active listings on the market, which included 1,769 new listings.
In Williamson County, 782 homes were sold last month in a 12.5 percent year-over-year decline, and median prices also dipped 3.4 percent to $414,000. There were 4,146 active home listings on the market in October in a 20.5 percent hike from this time last year.
A total 302 homes were sold in Hays County last month, and median prices surprisingly jumped 11.2 percent year-over-year to $394,900. There were 467 new listings added on the market, a 13.2 percent decrease from last October, and 1,746 total active home listings.
Bastrop County home sales dramatically fell by 26.7 percent from last year to just 88 closed sales, and median prices fell 5.5 percent to $340,000. Active listings in the area totaled 772 homes, and 156 were new listings.
Only 18 homes were sold in Caldwell County in October for a median price of $242,750. There were 71 new home listings put on the market last month, and 208 total active listings.