Lock and key
Luxe new South Lamar hotel residences bring the suite life to Austin
Situated at 2323 South Lamar Blvd., The Code is a new Zilker-area hotel offering something rare in Austin’s hospitality scene: the chance to actually own your suite.
A collaboration between Austin-based real estate developer Pearlstone Partners and short-term rental company AvantStay, The Code combines the strengths of both brands in a five-story property featuring 178 units, a resort-style pool, a rooftop terrace, a 24-hour concierge, and a suite of upscale amenities.
Locals may recall construction going on at the intersection of South Lamar and Bluebonnet Lane since 2022, according to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records.
Per a news release, guests can choose from three options when booking a stay at The Code: short-term rentals, long-term rentals, and full ownership. Sales contracts open on Monday, November 3, with guest bookings opening up in December.
A scheme of one of the living rooms at The Code Austin Image courtesy of Austin Pearlstone Partners
Other on-property benefits range from a dog wash and park for pet owners, secure parking, a lobby café with roasts from Austin-based Cuvée Coffee, a co-working space, an outdoor kitchen by the resort-style pool, and a bike storage and repair area. A restaurant will open in a space adjacent to the lobby café sometime in 2026.
Residences are based around three design palettes by Kim Lewis Designs. Unique aspects of the studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites include custom Italian cabinetry, Bosch appliances, hardwood flooring, and quartz countertops. Buyers can take advantage of AvantStay's professional management program if they so choose to utilize the service to keep their suite up-to-date and maintained while they're away from the property.
A look at the lobby area at The Code in Austin. Image courtesy of Austin Pearlstone Partners
Each suite at The Code in Austin comes fully furnished with Williams-Sonoma home goods. Pearlstone Partners and AvantStay aim to make The Code in Austin the first of many cities for the brand's unique spin on hotel luxury.
Prices for potential buyers are as follows: studios start at $419,000, one bedrooms for $549,000 and up, one bedrooms with a study for $679,000 and up, and two-bedroom suites for $849,000 and up.
Those interested in making a sales inquiry or booking a stay can do so at thecodeaustin.com.