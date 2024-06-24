On The Market
This modern Barton Hills home is a glass-enclosed stunner
2721 Barton Skwy.
Austin, TX 78704
Neighborhood: Barton Hills
Style: Modern
Square footage: 4,184
Beds: 5
Baths: 5
Price: $4,200,000
The lowdown: For this masterpiece of privacy and luxury, award-winning architect Davey McEathron and builder David Jones, of South Austin Development, have seamlessly blended masonry, wood, and metal to create a unique and timeless design that complements the surrounding heritage oaks.
Expansive glass walls and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open the home to a large shaded yard with a pool and deck, creating a relaxing and inviting oasis.
Inside, the home features sprawling white oak floors, a dedicated formal dining room, a breakfast nook banquette, and a large kitchen with quartz countertops, custom oak and walnut cabinets, a full-height wine fridge, Thermador appliances, and a fully outfitted scullery. Tucked away on the first floor are a private guest bedroom and full bathroom.
Upon entering the first-floor primary suite, you will be immediately captivated by the abundance of natural light and the sparkle of the pool. The suite also features a spectacular spa-like bathroom and a private patio.
The second story houses three guest bedrooms and a den with a large roof deck and wet bar, perfect for relaxing and watching the sunset. The home is located in a quiet, desirable neighborhood close to Barton Hills Elementary, Barton Creek for hiking and swimming, and South Lamar for shopping and dining.
This home is on the market with Anthony Gibson of Realty Haus Group at Keller Williams. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.