fWe don't know exactly how an Austin-based James Bond would live, but we now have a glimpse into a filmmaker's personal take. San Antonio-born Robert Rodriguez, known for films like Sin City, Spy Kids, and From Dusk Till Dawn — put together a sleek and undeniably Texan living space for himself called "The Bond House," which is now on the market for $8.9 million, according to the group that listed it, Christie's International Real Estate.
This house has charm from multiple decades; It was built by famous Texas architect O'Neil Ford 1962 and "reimagined," says Christie's, by Dick Clark and David Dalgleish in 1999. From the outside, it looks like any Texas ranch with the luxury factor turned up several notches. The inside actually shows quite a bit of restraint with simple lines and exposed brick throughout.
Most obvious is the size of the house, coming in at 5,198 square feet of interior space. It's also on 3.94 acres of land, on top of a ridge over the Colorado River. It looks out over Lake Travis with nothing interrupting the view except three large, graceful trees. Accordingly, the entire west-facing side of the house is made up of windows.
A photo in the daytime shows the natural surroundings.Christie's International Real Estate
There's more to do in that natural setting than just look at the view — there is a small garden, a courtyard with a waterfall, a walking trail along the property, and double level boat dock. Visitors heading down toward the lake can take a dedicated tram, which does feel befitting a spy or a fashionable villain.
The home was originally built to withstand the heat of its surroundings, the listing says, as well as "harmonizing with the natural surroundings." Some of those considerations inspired hand-laid bricks and a long layout that maximizes exposure to the beautiful view below. Anyone familiar with the architecture at the University of Dallas and Trinity University in San Antonio — Ford's hometown — may notice some similar elements.
More woods enclose it from neighboring properties and the road in front. Although the listing does not include an exact address, a map pin and satellite photos appear to place it across the street from Tulum Mexican Restaurant And Tequila Bar on N FM 620.
Rodriguez, who chose the nickname because it the design reminded him of the 1960s Sean Connery James Bond films, used the house as a weekend retreat. Sometimes that meant using it to write, but it also meant a lot of relaxation and removal from the busier parts of being a filmmaker in the city.
The doorway from the outside world to a writer's retreat.Christie's International Real Estate
"Driving just 15 miles from my studio to the Bond House, I'd start my weekend feeling like I was in another country," said Rodriguez in a quote shared by the realtors. "It's the shortest distance you can get from central Austin to Lake Travis. I'd go right through the great room with its pitched ceilings to the shaded and enclosed pool area, feeling that amazing lake breeze and watching the sunset while sipping a shot glass of tequila. I would instantly feel like I was in another country, and completing the most relaxed weekend, even though it was just beginning."
The solarium pool is the highlight of the house. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows facing the lake, it encases a deck, a patio area, a hot tub that spills into the larger pool, and even some young palm trees. More floor-to-ceiling windows connect the main living area to the pool.
The pool solarium is the most dramatic part of the house.Christie's International Real Estate
The rest of the house is surprisingly modest — if not actually small or commonplace — with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Arched doorways and windows add interest throughout, and wooden shelves tie together the otherwise-austere spaces. Movie posters and other bold art are everywhere in the staging, giving an idea of how a movie buff might continue to pay homage.
“This is a rare chance to own an original home from O’Neil Ford, an icon of Texas mid-century architecture, in a beautiful, secluded setting on the shores of Lake Travis,” said realtor Dara Allen, who is representing the house with Monica Fabbio. “Monica and I are honored to help usher this special home into its new chapter.”
See more of the Bond House at christiesrealestate.com.