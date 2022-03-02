March is Women's History Month, and Central Market is celebrating by hosting a series of virtual cooking school classes featuring the stories and recipes of notable female chefs and makers.

Here's who you'll be learning from, and what signature dishes they'll be preparing for you live:

Pati Jinich is a chef, TV personality, cookbook author, educator, and food writer. She is best known for her James Beard Award-winning and Emmy-nominated public television series Pati's Mexican Table.

Cook along and make calabacitas de tapachula (zucchini and corn in poblano sauce) and encacahuatado de cerdo (pork loin in peanut sauce).

Chef Dawn Burrell is a former USA track & field Olympian-turned-executive chef whose unique cooking style landed her a James Beard nomination for the best chef in Texas. She's also known as being a series finalist on season 18 of Bravo TV's hit show Top Chef.

She'll show you how to make quick bread using ancient grains, goat cheese butter, tamarind pear butter, and maple bacon jam.

Alex Snodgrass is a recipe developer, food stylist, health enthusiast, and founder of the popular blog and social media outlet The Defined Dish. Her first cookbook, The Defined Dish, was an instant New York Times best-seller.

During this live online class, you'll learn how to make eggplant lasagna and little gem salad with lemon dressing, both from her newest cookbook, The Comfortable Kitchen.

