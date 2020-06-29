A week before the 4th of July, Texas once again closed all its bars in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you're a fan of Sourced Craft Cocktails, there is at least one piece of good news to soften the blow.

The bars may be closed and all large events canceled, but Sourced brings the bar — and the expertly mixed drinks — to you. On July 1, the company is launching the world's first in-home draft cocktail machine, complete with in-home delivery.

Called Draft Pass, it lets you choose from 10-plus fresh, flawless draft cocktails with the pull of a handle. Upon delivery, Sourced's mobile bartender mixes, carbonates, and seals your drink at your doorstep. All you have to do is take the sealed drinks with you to the lake, pool, or your own backyard.

There's even a special package for the 4th of July, with two delicious cocktails to please everyone. Each Independence Day delivery includes:

1 draft cocktail cask featuring the classic margarita, a blend of Milagro Silver Tequila, orange cordial, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and homemade honey syrup (equals 15 drinks)

1 draft cocktail cask featuring the Burnt Orange, a mix of Sazerac Rye Whiskey, homemade honey syrup, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and blood orange soda (equals 15 drinks)

A professional bartender to deliver and set up your draft cocktails, as well as pick up the casks when they are tapped

A printed and framed menu to display your cocktail options

8 high-quality Sourced-branded plastic cups

Deliveries for this package are available July 1-July 5, with same-day orders available if placed before 2 pm central time.

Even after the 4th of July, you can imbibe with all-new summer cocktail combinations in the Draft Pass series, available beginning July 1.

To help Austin's bar industry during this tough time, Sourced is employing local bartenders to make the deliveries and mix your drinks. A fresh craft cocktail, expert bartender preparing it, and you don't have to go out? That deserves a toast.