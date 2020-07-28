This is the summer of enjoying a beverage on your porch, patio, or even your couch instead of at the bar or beach. But being mostly stuck at home doesn't mean you can't treat yourself.

Enter Mad Tasty, a new refreshing sparkling water with a little something extra to help you stay centered and calm, clearing your mind while keeping your energy flowing.

Just chill

Mad Tasty is an all-natural, hydrating, restorative beverage with 20 mg of pure broad-spectrum hemp extract that's sourced from Oregon. Don't worry — it won't get you high. Hemp extract contains none to a very low level of THC, so don't expect any psychoactive effects.

Enjoyable for everyone

How does low calorie, zero sugar or sweeteners, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan sound? Mad Tasty is all that and more, with three flavors that don't have even a trace of a bitter aftertaste. Watermelon-kiwi, grapefruit, and Unicorn Tears (a mysterious and exotic blend of natural fruit flavors) each have less than 15 calories per can.

A celeb backstory

Grammy-winning musician, songwriter, and producer Ryan Tedder — also known as the lead singer for OneRepublic — founded Mad Tasty in 2018. He was searching for the ultimate functional and hydrating beverage to help him maximize his performance onstage, at the gym, and in his writing.

A drink that does good

Mad Tasty partners with Drop4Drop, a nonprofit organization that believes everyone, everywhere has the right to clean water. For every 12 ounces of Mad Tasty sold, the brand donates 12 ounces of clean drinking water to people and places in need.

Where to find it

More than 120 retailers in Austin and its surrounding areas carry Mad Tasty. Search the map for your closest store here, or order your cans directly from Mad Tasty's website (with free shipping!). Follow @madtasty on Instagram to get updates on new retailers, flavors, and merch as more people discover the focus and Zen that comes with cracking open a can.